Eagle Rock Brewery and Norwalk Brew House Release Love Fights Back

LOS ANGELES – Eagle Rock Brewery (ERB) and Norwalk Brew House (NBH) team up with legendary LA hip-hop artist, 2Mex, to release Love Fights Back; a collaboration beer with proceeds to support LA-based non-profit Urban Peace Institute.

Love Fights Back — a delicious guava/mango blonde ale, accented with citrus zest. Perfect for the summertime weather; brewed to appeal to seasoned craft beer fans and casual drinkers alike. Love Fights Back will be available early October in 16 oz cans. 4-packs to-go will be available at Eagle Rock Brewery, as well as at select California retailers.

Love Fights Back brings together three Los Angeles brands, leveraging craft beer and music in an effort to make a positive contribution to the fight for social and racial equality. In the wake of the unjust murder of George Floyd, millions of Americans took to the streets in protest. Overwhelmed by the daily barrage of news coverage showing law enforcement unapologetically being violent against peaceful protesters; Norwalk Brew House founder, Ray Ricky Rivera, kept asking — “what can I do?”

Sharing his thoughts via email with ERB founders, Jeremy Raub and Ting Su, the two immediately reciprocated the sentiment and the idea to collaborate was born. ERB has long been established as a respected LA brewery whose dedication to community is at the company’s core. No stranger to supporting social causes, ERB’s values and high standards for consistently crafting quality beer makes them the perfect collaborator.

In his song, “Love Fights Back,” 2Mex poetically raps; “when all else fails, love fights back, when ignorance prevails, love fights back.” A mainstay in the LA hip-hop scene, 2Mex has never shied away from voicing his opinion on racial injustice. His theme of Love Fights Back fully captures what ERB and NBH set out to do.

Beer buyers will be able to download “Let’s Take a Walk,” a free song via QR code on the can label. The song is produced by famed producer/musician, John Avila (Oingo Boingo, Reel Big Fish). The song discusses the idea of utilizing love as a vehicle for change. It features various musicians of color including: rapper Viva Mescal, singer Jimetta Rose, singer Scarlett Brais (Scarlett & the Fever), Grammy winning drummer Andy Mendoza (Ozomatli/Quetzal) and many others. Proceeds from this collaboration will support the Urban Peace Institute’s efforts to end systemic racism, re-imagine public safety, and promote community health. Label art designed by Fury Fellowship Creative Director, Jose Suaste.

About Eagle Rock Brewery

When Eagle Rock Brewery opened its doors in 2009, it became the first microbrewery in decades to base its operations in the city of Los Angeles. This award-winning, family-owned and operated brewery was founded on a belief in producing well-balanced beers by, for and of the local community – Beer for the People!