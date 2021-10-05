Dust Bowl Brewing Signs with Arizona Beer & Cider Company

TURLOCK, California – Dust Bowl Brewing Co. announced its latest wholesaler agreement with Arizona Beer & Cider Company based in Phoenix, AZ, making Arizona the seventh state in Dust Bowl’s growing distribution footprint. Arizona Beer & Cider Company is owned by the Ebel Brothers, founders of Two Brothers Brewing Co. and Windy City Distributing.

“We’re looking forward to selling our beer in Arizona,” shared Marc Jalbert, Director of Sales & Marketing, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “With our recent multi-million-dollar investment in a new, faster, fully automated canning line, we are poised once again to grow our brand into new regions. Arizona Beer & Cider Company is an ideal fit as they share our passion for craft beer, exceptional quality and unique brand stories. We’re confident we can grow together.”

“The timing is great to add a new craft brand to our portfolio,” commented Ryan Hatzenbiler, General Manager, Arizona Beer & Cider Company. “The industry continues to show its strength and our consumers are eager to try new brands. Dust Bowl Brewing has a proven history of quality along with a strong portfolio and excellent branding, which we believe our retailers will resonate with. We’re in the business of growing brands and look forward to the relationship with Dust Bowl.”

Arizona Beer & Cider Company will roll out the Dust Bowl brand this fall with a wide range of year-round options, such as Taco Truck Lager, Hops of Wrath and Therapist, along with several limited release specialty styles. The Arizona wholesaler will carry both package and draft to service both the on- and off-premise categories.

About Dust Bowl Brewing Co

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. produced its first beer in May 2009. The company is owned by Brett and Karen Tate and Brett and Camy Honoré, who became the Tate’s business partners in 2010. The company built and moved its production to a 30,000 sq. ft. brewery and taproom, located in Turlock, California, in June 2016. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. beers are available in 5.2 and 15.5 gallon kegs along with selected styles in 22 oz. and 12 oz. bottles and 19.2 oz., 16 oz. and 12 oz. cans. Distribution includes California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont and Arizona. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. achieved Regional Brewer status in 2020 with an annual production of over 16,500 barrels. The craft brewery showcases a wide variety of its beers at its two taprooms, the Brewery Taproom located in Turlock, California and the Tap Depot in Monterey, California. The company plans to open a third taproom in Elk Grove, California in the fall of 2021.

For More Information:

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/