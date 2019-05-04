Dust Bowl Brewing Co. to Release IPA and Barrel-Aged Blend for 10th Anniversary

TURLOCK, Calif. — When Founder Brett Tate and Brewmaster Don Oliver brewed Dust Bowl BrewingCompany’s first beer on Mother’s Day of 2009, little did the duo know where the journey would take the craft brewery. Located in the rural Central Valley community of Turlock, California, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. got off to a great start experiencing exponential growth in the midst of the economic downturn that was impacting the nation at the time. It was this pioneering spirit that gave birth to the brand as well as the success of the company. In 2010, Brett Honore, joined in business partnership with Tate. Together they have strategically built a craft beer brand in a state that has over 980 breweries, more than any other state across the country.

Here’s a look at some of the key accomplishments over the past 10 years:

2009:

Don Oliver, Brewmaster (and winner of the prestigious Sam Adams Longshot Home Brew Competition in 2006), brews Dust Bowl’s flagship IPA, Hops of Wrath, off the company’s initial 10 bbl system located in an industrial condo space

Begin self-distribution of draft only

Produce a whopping 125 barrels in first year (and it was exciting!)

2010:

Hops of Wrath packaged in 22 oz. bottles

Sign with first distributor, Delta Sierra Beverage, based in Modesto, CaliforniaBegin self-distribution to Fresno and East Bay

Sales growth of 300%, produce 500 barrels

First brewery expansion

2011:

Open Downtown Taproom in Turlock, California to establish craft beer culture in the area

Serve over 100,000 customers in first year

Sales growth of 85%, produce 920 barrels

2012:

Sign with Mussetter Distributing to service Sacramento region

Introduce Hops of Wrath in 12oz./6 pack bottles, first 6 pack for Dust Bowl

Sales growth of 55%, produce 1,700 barrels operating at full capacity

2013:

Double production capacity with five new tanks

Brew 24 hrs/day to meet demand

Sales team and brewery staff grow to eight

Son of Wrath, Therapist, Black Blizzard and The Great Impression packaged in 22oz. bottles

Sales growth of 98%, produce 2700 barrels

Purchase land for new brewery

2014:

Super Tramp released in 22oz. bottles

Sign with Morris Distributing servicing the North Bay Area

2015:

Honored by National Beer Wholesalers Association as “Brewer Partner of the Year” for Marketing Innovation

Sign with Bay Area Distributing to service San Francisco and East Bay Area

Break ground on new brewery and taproom in Turlock, California

2016:

Begin distribution to Nevada with Barone Distributing, first out-of-state wholesaler

Begin brewing at the new brewery (June)

Open Brewery Taproom (July) featuring two 20 tap towers, indoor and patio dining, Beer Garden, outdoor games, and more

Introduce Taco Truck Lager and Taco Truck Amber in 12oz./6 pack bottles

2017:

Hit 10,000 barrels in annual sales

Receive Gold Medal at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival for Public Enemy Baltic-Style Porter

2018:

Expand distribution to Oklahoma with Republic National Distributing Company

Introduce company’s first 12oz./6 pack cans, Taco Truck Lager

Sign agreement with City of Monterey to open third Dust Bowl Brewing taproom

2019:

Introduce refreshed branding

Add five new core styles in cans, including two new styles – Lo-Cal Lager and Dirty ‘30s Pale Ale

Brew 157 recipes in the first 10 years

Produce over 12,000 barrels; project 15,000+ by 2020

Purchase canning line

Begin distribution in Southern California with Guardian Distributors – LA

Support over 200 local organizations with donations of beer and gift cards

Provide careers to 170 employees

Open third taproom in Monterey, California (expected June 2019)

Serve over 1.6 million patrons in the Turlock taprooms in first 10 years

In honor of the anniversary, Brewmaster, Don Oliver, brewed two specialty releases: BIG IPA offered in a 16oz. can and a Barrel Aged Blend packaged in a 22oz. wax-dipped bottle. The anniversary beers will be released at the Anniversary Bash on May 4th and only sold in the company’s two Turlock taprooms and through local distribution.

Founder, Brett Tate, reflects, “When we look back on the first ten years, it’s hard to believe the growth. We’re really proud of the brand we’ve developed and the positive impact we’ve had within the community. We’re a large employer, we’ve supported countless local organizations, and infused the Central Valley with beer culture. It’s a challenging industry today, yet we continue to grow and expand our brand into new regions. We’re excited for the future, especially our first satellite taproom in Monterey, California, slated to open this June.”

Craft beer fans near and far are invited to join Dust Bowl Brewing Company in celebrating the 10 year milestone at the following events:

Ten Year Anniversary Festivities

May 4th – Anniversary Bash

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Brewery Taproom Outdoor Beer Garden, 3000 Fulkerth, Turlock

Live music by Blue Line Band starting at 6:00 pm

Outdoor BBQ and three beer booths open

Open to the public, no reservations required

May 10th – Official 10 Year Anniversary

Celebrating all day at both taproom locations

Brewery Taproom, 3000 Fulkerth and Downtown Taproom, 200 Main, Turlock

$5 pints of flagship IPA, Hops of Wrath

10% off merch purchase (excludes beer)

Free brewery tours @ 1:00, 2:30, 4:00, 5:30 first come, first served

May 13th – Anniversary Beer Dinner

5:30 doors open, 6:00 dinner begins

$75 per guest, purchase tickets @dustbowlbrewing.eventbrite.com

Includes choice of new can beer upon arrival, 5 course beer and food pairing by brewmaster and taproom chefs and commemorative 10th Anniversary pint glass