Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Opens Fourth Taproom in Livermore, CA

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. is proud to announce the much-anticipated opening of its fourth taproom located in Livermore, California. The Northern California brewery opened its doors to the public on June 28, just in time for summer beer enjoyment. The new taproom is an anchor tenant in the Shops at Livermore, nestled next to the world-famous San Francisco Premium Outlets. Livermore is a little over an hour away from Dust Bowl Brewing Company’s brewery and hometown taproom in Turlock.

“We are excited to open our latest taproom in the East Bay,” comments Brett Tate, Founder/Owner, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “Livermore has a thriving craft beer community, which we are eager to join. Our location near the San Francisco Premium Outlets provides us great proximity to a busy retail area and easy access from the 580 corridor. We’ve been distributing our beer to the Bay Area since 2015, so we have solid brand awareness in the region. The taproom provides yet another way to engage and experience our brand.”

The taproom is situated on the northeast end of the Shops at Livermore. Guests are treated to both indoor and outdoor spaces adorned with couches, table seating, rail bars, covered patio vignettes, and communal seating. Offering approximately 10,000 square feet, the taproom has ample space for guests to create their own experience. The outdoor area also offers fire pits and corn hole boards out on the turf area. The bar boasts a back-to-back 30 tap tower ensuring a huge line-up of Dust Bowl’s beers and seltzers. The bar also offers two dedicated taps for the brewery’s popular smoothie beers. To-go packaged beer, growlers, Crowlers and retail items, such as tees, hats and glassware, are also available.

“Expanding our satellite taproom locations is a key strategy to our growth, but more importantly, we just really enjoy creating cool spaces for beer fans to immerse themselves in the Dust Bowl brand,” shares Brett Honore, Owner, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “And what goes better with beer than great barbecue? We’re excited to welcome Hazy Barbecue Livermore Pit Stop as our resident food truck. The Hazy Barbecue ownership team has our same passion for excellence, so we know our guests will appreciate their dedication and award-wining food as well.”

Owned by brothers Sean and Brendan Harrigan, Hazy Barbecue Livermore Pit Stop is the company’s second location. Their flagship, Hazy Barbecue, was established in Danville in late 2020. Quickly rising as a local favorite, Hazy Barbecue was recognized by Diablo Magazine as the Best Barbecue in the East Bay in 2023 and 2022.

“We are excited for the partnership with Dust Bowl,” says Sean Harrigan, Co-Founder and CEO of Hazy Barbecue. “Their beer has been a mainstay on our 18 beer taps in Danville since we opened. The Dust Bowl team shares our commitment to top customer service, and we can’t wait to bring the Hazy Barbecue Livermore Pit Stop experience to the Livermore community,”

Dust Bowl Brewing Company’s Livermore taproom is located at 3034 W. Jack London Blvd., Livermore, CA 94551. The taproom hours are: Open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM, Friday and Saturday 11:30 AM – 10:00 PM, closed Tuesdays. No reservations necessary. Live music is featured on Music Thursdays from July through September from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

For More Information:

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/