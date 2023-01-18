Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Launches The Gold 1 Blonde Ale

TURLOCK, California – Dust Bowl Brewing Co. kicks off the new year with the release of The Gold 1 Blonde Ale in six pack / 12oz. cans. The packaged offering comes on the heals of the draft introduction in the fall of 2022.

At 4.5% ABV, the year-round, core beer adds another easy-drinking option to Dust Bowl’s extensive portfolio. Brewmaster, Don Oliver, shares, “This is a crisp beer for everyday drinking. It’s very approachable and great for social settings. The Gold 1 provides a great option for those that seek a lighter style craft beer.”

The Blonde Ale recipe, in fact, won a gold medal at last year’s California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition, which helped set the stage for an extensive marketing campaign to roll out The Gold 1. Retailers will be supported with a range of merchandising items, including farming and outdoor lifestyle imagery, display materials, coasters, glassware and more. The packaging features a bold, simple approach to catch consumers’ attention. The beer name and colors embark on a California vibe in poppy gold and blue.

“We’re excited to launch The Gold 1,” comments Marc Jalbert, Director of Marketing & Sales. “We believe the beer has a lot of potential for our wholesalers. The Blonde Ale category is a popular one among craft beer drinkers, and we’re confident The Gold 1 will resonate with these discerning consumers. Our packaging and marketing support are designed to grab their attention in a straightforward way. We know once they taste the award-winning liquid, they’ll be back for more.”

The Gold 1 joins a robust portfolio of beers and seltzers, including 14 year-rounds and a steady stream of packaged specialty releases. Dust Bowl products are distributed throughout California, its home state, as well as Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Arizona. The brewery also operates three taprooms in California, including its flagship taproom adjacent to the brewery in Turlock, the Tap Depot in the popular destination of Monterey and its latest location, the Old Town Tap House in Elk Grove, just south of Sacramento. A fourth taproom is slated to open in the San Francisco East Bay city of Livermore later this year.

Dust Bowl Brewing Co

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. produced its first beer in May 2009. The company is owned by Brett and Karen Tate and Brett and Camy Honoré, who became the Tate’s business partners in 2010. The company built and moved its production to a 30,000 sq. ft. brewery and taproom, located in Turlock, California, in June 2016. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. beers are available in 5.2 and 15.5 gallon kegs along with selected styles in 22 oz. and 12 oz. bottles and 19.2 oz., 16 oz. and 12 oz. cans. Distribution includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. achieved Regional Brewer status in 2020 with an annual production of over 16,500 barrels and produced over 21,000 in 2021. In 2022, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. was named “Brewery of the Year” by the highly regarded California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition. The craft brewery showcases a wide variety of its beers and seltzers at its taprooms, the Brewery Taproom located in Turlock, California, the Tap Depot in Monterey, California, and the Old Town Tap House in Elk Grove, California.

