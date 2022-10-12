Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Launches New Look for Hobo Pils in 19.2oz Cans

TURLOCK, California – Dust Bowl Brewing Co. unveils a new design and package size for what has become its most-awarded beer, Hobo Pilsner. First brewed and packaged in 2014, the bright, crisp Pilsner has earned more accolades than any other Dust Bowl beer, including the most recent Gold recognition by the 2022 California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition in the American or International Style Pilsner category.

“It’s always gratifying when you brew a beer that continues to resonate with consumers and beer judges alike,” shares Brett Tate, Founder and Owner of Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “Hobo is now in its eighth year in our portfolio. The branding itself goes way back to a time that actually provided the inspiration to start Dust Bowl Brewing Company. My grandpa was a real-life hobo back in the 1930’s. Riding the rails was a way of life that eventually led my family out west. I’m proud of the hard work and grit that shaped my family as Great Depression pioneers. I’m committed to honoring my past and keeping our company moving forward in the best way possible.”

Hobo transitions from a 12oz. / 6pk to the new 19.2oz. single-serve in an effort to increase Dust Bowl’s presence at the C-Store level. Hobo will continue to be available on draft, naturally since it’s been on tap in some establishments since its inception in 2014!

The new look is a mix of old and new. The label takes on striking new colors of light and bright blues with graphics that harken to the brand’s original look of a 1930’s hobo traveler on a background of hobo language. The hobo symbols were a way for the travelers to let the next group coming through town know what to expect, such as the availability of a beer, work or a bed for the night.

The new package is available in California now. Pilsner fans can expect the same clean, classic German-style pils with a light malt base supporting the crisp and refreshing presence of German hops. Hobo has been recognized over the years as follows: Gold, American or International Lager, California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition; Silver, German-style Pilsner, California Craft Brewers Cup; Gold, Bohemian Style Pilsner, California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition; Gold, Best of Show, Light Lager, Amador County Fair; Exceptional, Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine; Gold, Denver International Beer Competition; Silver, Los Angeles International Beer Competition.

For More Information:

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/