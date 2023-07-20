Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Launches Mango Strawberry Hard Seltzer

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. announces the release of Mango Strawberry Seltzer. The third quarter offering in the popular Thirty Three Hard Seltzer Series, Mango Strawberry offers a bold 8.0% ABV, yet remains smooth and easy-drinking.

“The combination of mango and strawberry was a hit with the brewing team,” shares Brewmaster, Don Oliver. “It makes for a crisp and flavorful seltzer, which is always great for summertime drinking.”

The Thirty Three Hard Seltzer brand was first introduced by Dust Bowl Brewing Co. in 2022. The “Thirty Three” recognizes the company’s brand roots dating back to the Dust Bowl era when prohibition ended in 1933. The Thirty Three lineup offers a new flavor each quarter.

Available in 19.2oz cans and draft, Mango Strawberry Seltzer is distributed throughout California by Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s extensive wholesaler network. Seltzer fans can try a wider variety of rotating flavors at Dust Bowl taprooms located in Turlock, Monterey, Elk Grove and now in Livermore.

About Dust Bowl Brewing Co.

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. produced its first beer in May 2009. The company is owned by Brett and Karen Tate and Brett and Camy Honoré, who became the Tate’s business partners in 2010. The company built and moved its production to a 30,000 sq. ft. brewery and taproom, located in Turlock, California, in June 2016. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. beers are available in 5.2 and 15.5 gallon kegs along with selected styles in 22 oz. and 12 oz. bottles and 19.2 oz., 16 oz. and 12 oz. cans. Distribution includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. achieved Regional Brewer status in 2020 with an annual production of over 16,500 barrels and produced over 22,000 in 2022. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. was named 2022 “Brewery of the Year” by the highly regarded California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition. The craft brewery showcases a wide variety of its beers and seltzers at its taprooms: the Brewery Taproom located in Turlock, California, the Tap Depot in Monterey, California, the Old Town Tap House in Elk Grove, California and now in Livermore, California.

For More Information:

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/