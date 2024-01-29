Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Launches Dust Bowl Lager

Dust Bowl Brewing Company, renowned for its innovation and commitment to crafting exceptional beers, proudly launches its latest addition to the year-round portfolio – Dust Bowl Lager. This traditional lager is set to become a staple among the craft beer community, offering a crisp and refreshing experience for beer enthusiasts.

Brewed with precision and passion, Dust Bowl Lager embodies the essence of a traditional lager while embracing the craft brewery’s dedication to quality and flavor. The beer’s exceptional balance and clean finish make it the perfect choice for those seeking a classic, easy-drinking option. Dust Bowl Lager offers an approachable 4.5% Alcohol by Volume (ABV) and a mild bitterness level of only 12 International Bitterness Units (IBUs).

“With Dust Bowl Lager we wanted an addition to the lager line up that set itself apart in color and flavor from our other brands,” explains Don Oliver, longtime Brewmaster. “It has a subtle sweetness and crisp finish. It’s an all-occasions beer that goes well with any setting or season. Like the can says, it’s reliable.”

“Dust Bowl Lager is a testament to our dedication to brewing excellence and our commitment to providing a diverse range of options for our customers,” says Brett Tate, Founder of Dust Bowl Brewing Company. “We believe this traditional lager will resonate with those who appreciate the simplicity and timelessness of a well-crafted beer.”

The can design pays homage to the classic American spirit, evoking an ageless retro vibe that echoes the heart of craft beer tradition. The Dust Bowl Lager can features an eye-catching matte gold finish, providing a nod to the golden age of brewing, coupled with classic red, white and blue text and graphics.

Dust Bowl Lager comes in 12oz / 6 pack cans and draft. Beer fans can find it at any Dust Bowl Brewing Company California taproom, with locations in Turlock, Elk Grove, Monterey, and Livermore. Additionally, it can be found at Dust Bowl retailers.

For More Information:

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/