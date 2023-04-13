Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Launches Blackberry Lime Hard Seltzer

TURLOCK, California – Dust Bowl Brewing Company expands the Thirty Three Hard Seltzer series with the launch of Blackberry Lime. The company’s second quarter flavor release is available in 19.2oz cans and draft. In keeping with the Thirty Three brand, Blackberry Lime comes in at a bold 8.3% ABV. Hard seltzer fans can expect a light and refreshing flavor profile from real fruit juices. The seltzer showcases a beautiful pink color.

“Blackberries present very well in the seltzer format,” shares long-time Dust Bowl Brewmaster, Don Oliver. “The hint of color adds to the appeal, as well as the refreshing character of the lime.”

Sold throughout the brewery’s extensive California network of retailers, Blackberry Lime hits the shelves this April as consumers begin to yearn for springtime weather. The Thirty Three Hard Seltzer brand was first introduced by Dust Bowl Brewing Co. in 2022. The “Thirty Three” is a nod to the company’s brand roots dating back to the Dust Bowl era when prohibition ended in 1933.

The company plans to release a new flavor each quarter, with Mango Strawberry on deck for Q3 this year. Craft seltzer drinkers can try a wider variety of rotating flavors at Dust Bowl taprooms located in Turlock, Monterey, Elk Grove and coming this summer, Livermore.

DUST BOWL BREWING CO.

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. produced its first beer in May 2009. The company is owned by Brett and Karen Tate and Brett and Camy Honoré, who became the Tate’s business partners in 2010. The company built and moved its production to a 30,000 sq. ft. brewery and taproom, located in Turlock, California, in June 2016. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. beers are available in 5.2 and 15.5 gallon kegs along with selected styles in 22 oz. and 12 oz. bottles and 19.2 oz., 16 oz. and 12 oz. cans. Distribution includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. achieved Regional Brewer status in 2020 with an annual production of over 16,500 barrels and produced over 21,000 in 2021. In 2022, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. was named “Brewery of the Year” by the highly regarded California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition. The craft brewery showcases a wide variety of its beers and seltzers at its taprooms: the Brewery Taproom located in Turlock, California, the Tap Depot in Monterey, California, the Old Town Tap House in Elk Grove, California and soon to be in Livermore, California.

For More Information:

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/