Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Introduces Tomorrow’s Clear West Coast IPA

TURLOCK, Calif. — Dust Bowl Brewing Co. expands its specialty portfolio with the release of Tomorrow’s Clear West Coast India Pale Ale. Named well before the pandemic hit, Tomorrow’s Clear seems to be fitting during this time of hope for the reopening of our nation. Reflecting the brand roots of Dust Bowl Brewing Co., the label features a Southern California pier, clear skies, birds soaring and a beautiful horizon. According to Dust Bowl founder Brett Tate, these were symbols of optimism for his immigrant family when they finally made it out West from Oklahoma. The same seems to ring true today.

This IPA is focused on tropical fruit aromas and a smooth bitterness at 50 IBU and 7.3% ABV. Specialty malts add a layer of sweetness, while Vermont ale yeast helps accentuate the hops with passion fruit notes.

“This is the beer I want to drink,” shares Don Oliver, Brewmaster. “Tomorrow’s Clear has some of my favorite hops with Simcoe, Galaxy, Cashmere and Citra providing a complexity of fruity aromas of guava, pineapple, passionfruit and orange.  Everybody needs a little clarity these days.”

Tomorrow’s Clear is packaged in 16oz. cans, and 5.2 gallon and 15.5 gallon kegs.  It is available through Dust Bowl’s growing network of wholesalers servicing California, and at all Dust Bowl Brewing Co. taprooms in Turlock and Monterey, California.

For More Information: dustbowlbrewing.com

