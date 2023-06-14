Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Introduces Peach, Love & Haze Hazy IPA

TURLOCK, California – Dust Bowl Brewing Co. announces the release of Peach, Love & Haze Hazy IPA. The summer refresher is available in 16oz cans and draft. The latest offering is part of Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s rotating specialty portfolio, which keeps both on- and off-premise accounts stocked with something new for curious craft beer fans.

Peach, Love & Haze is an extension of the year-round brand, Peace, Love & Haze that was introduced in 2019. “Peach is a perfect addition to our fruit-forward and tropical Peace, Love and Haze,” according to Brewmaster, Don Oliver. “This hazy delight introduces a healthy addition of peach in the fermenter creating another layer of fruit to our popular Peace, Love & Haze, which boasts pineapple, guava and orange notes.”

Peach, Love & Haze delivers a 6.3% ABV and 28 IBUs. Available now, Peach, Love & Haze is sold through Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s network of wholesalers located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, and Pennsylvania. Craft beer fans can always find Dust Bowl’s latest offerings on tap and in package to-go at their growing taproom locations, including Turlock, Monterey, Elk Grove and soon in Livermore, California.

About Dust Bowl Brewing Co.

Dust Bowl Brewing produced its first beer in May 2009. The company is owned by Brett and Karen Tate and Brett and Camy Honoré, who became the Tate’s business partners in 2010. The company built and moved its production to a 30,000 sq. ft. brewery and taproom, located in Turlock, California, in June 2016. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. beers are available in 5.2 and 15.5 gallon kegs along with selected styles in 22 oz. and 12 oz. bottles and 19.2 oz., 16 oz. and 12 oz. cans. Distribution includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. achieved Regional Brewer status in 2020 with an annual production of over 16,500 barrels and produced over 22,000 in 2022. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. was named 2022 “Brewery of the Year” by the highly regarded California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition. The craft brewery showcases a wide variety of its beers and seltzers at its taprooms: the Brewery Taproom located in Turlock, California, the Tap Depot in Monterey, California, the Old Town Tap House in Elk Grove, California and now in Livermore, California.

For More Information:

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/