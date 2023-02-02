TURLOCK, California – Dust Bowl Brewing Co. introduces Liquid Confessional Double IPA, the first release in this year’s Specialty portfolio. Sold in 16oz. / 4 packs and draft, Liquid Confessional offers a bold 9% ABV and 60 IBUs.

Known for his use of only the finest ingredients, Brewmaster Don Oliver had this to share, “We spent a lot of time exploring what New Zealand hops can offer and found some really good combinations with American hops that shine in Liquid Confessional.”

DIPA fans will be treated to a faceful of hops including Amarillo, Columbus, Nelson Sauvin and Nectaron. While the company says you don’t need to confess to this beer, the hops will be listening! Consumers can look for a metallic lavender can with the wings of a hop angel taking flight. Liquid Confessional leads off the Specialty introductions for Dust Bowl this year. The company compliments a robust year-round portfolio with a more unique Specialty program, which slates six more introductions for 2023.

Marc Jalbert, Director of Sales & Marketing, added, “Our Specialty portfolio allows us to meet the needs of unique beer bars and bottle shops who require a fresh rotation of beers. It’s an important niche for these retailers who cater to the curious craft beer consumer. The Specialty series also lends itself to innovation, which is a key objective for Dust Bowl.”

Dust Bowl products are distributed throughout California, its home state, as well as Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Arizona. The brewery also operates three taprooms in California, including its flagship taproom adjacent to the brewery in Turlock, the Tap Depot in the popular destination of Monterey and its latest location, the Old Town Tap House in Elk Grove, just south of Sacramento. A fourth taproom is slated to open in the San Francisco East Bay city of Livermore later this year.

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. produced its first beer in May 2009. The company is owned by Brett and Karen Tate and Brett and Camy Honoré, who became the Tate’s business partners in 2010. The company built and moved its production to a 30,000 sq. ft. brewery and taproom, located in Turlock, California, in June 2016. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. beers are available in 5.2 and 15.5 gallon kegs along with selected styles in 22 oz. and 12 oz. bottles and 19.2 oz., 16 oz. and 12 oz. cans. Distribution includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. achieved Regional Brewer status in 2020 with an annual production of over 16,500 barrels and produced over 21,000 in 2021. In 2022, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. was named “Brewery of the Year” by the highly regarded California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition. The craft brewery showcases a wide variety of its beers and seltzers at its taprooms, the Brewery Taproom located in Turlock, California, the Tap Depot in Monterey, California, and the Old Town Tap House in Elk Grove, California. More information may be found at www.dustbowlbrewing.com.

