Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Hires Kevin Riddiough as Director of National Accounts

TURLOCK, California – Dust Bowl Brewing Co. hires Kevin Riddiough as the Director of National Accounts. In this newly created position, Kevin will manage national and regional chain business in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma. Kevin will work closely with the sales and marketing team, and Dust Bowl’s network of wholesalers to further develop the Northern California brewery’s chain business.

Kevin brings over 25 years of experience in the beer business to Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Kevin most recently worked at Firestone Walker for four years as a National Account Manager. He has also worked on National Accounts with Gambrinus and Karl Strauss.

“One of our key initiatives has been to grow our chain business, which led us to this new position within our sales organization,” shares Marc Jalbert, Director of Marketing & Sales. “We are confident that Kevin will build upon our existing chain presence and help us take this important sales sector to the next level. The breadth of experience he brings will certainly add immediate value and help us reach our future goals.”

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. has distribution in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, and Pennsylvania. Based on 2022 Brewers Association production statistics, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. ranks in the top 2% of independent craft breweries in California (16th out of 758) and in the top 1.7% of independents in the nation (123rd out of 7,325). Craft beer fans can always find Dust Bowl’s latest offerings on tap and in package at Dust Bowl’s growing taproom locations, including Turlock, Monterey, Elk Grove and now in Livermore, California.

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/