Due South Brewing Company to Release Full Gorilla Imperial Red Ale

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Due South Brewing Company is proud to be releasing a new beer called Full Gorilla, brewed for local morning show The KVJ Show on 97.9 WRMF. The Boynton Beach brewery’s taproom will host a release party for the beer Feb. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. and will see members of the show in attendance.

This 9 percent alcohol by volume beer is an imperial red ale, brewed with an enormous amount of specialty grain giving it a great bready flavor and wonderfully malty aromas.

Full Gorilla is the latest in a line of beers the brewery is creating for each of the personalities of the show. This strong ale was designed for Jason “J-Bird” Pennington. The name Full Gorilla is a term of endearment for Jason that an old baseball coach used to describe Pennington’s relentless style of play.

Previously, Due South released Peace Train, a 5 percent pale ale made for producer Dennys.

The beer will be available on draft and in crowlers and growlers beginning on Feb. 15t A limited number of kegs will be heading to local bars and restaurants through Brown Distributing.

About Due South Brewing Company

Due South Brewing Co. is a distributing brewery in Boynton Beach, FL. Their beers are currently available on draft and in cans in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and stores in Florida, from Key West to the Treasure Coast. The Due South Brewing Co. tasting room & brewery is open to the public every day at noon except Monday when they are closed. Due South Brewing Company is located at 2900 High Ridge Rd #3, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. For more information, please visit duesouthbrewing.com or call (561) 463-2337. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing/ and follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @duesouthbrewing.