DuClaw Releases Rose Colored Glasses

BALTIMORE, Maryland – To toast love and life’s occasions, Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing is offering a new bright, citrusy and gently sweet hopped sour, ‘Rose Colored Glasses’ inspired by the legendary French 75 cocktail.

With a floral aroma, this brew is crafted with chardonnay grape juice, rose water, and features lemondrop hops.

The cheerful label art features a QR code linking to a Spotify playlist, curated by the DuClaw team for mellow moments, dinner parties and celebratory events.

“One thing we can count on is the enjoyment of a quality drink to bring us together,” said Dave Benfield, CEO and founder of DuClaw Brewing. “This beer is meant to be sipped and savored among friends and loved ones with its balance of mouth-puckering lemon and plucked juniper berries.”

Rose Colored Glasses is a light- to medium-bodied 7.1% ABV hopped sour and is now available in 12oz cans and on draft at select locations.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 22 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada.

Find DuClaw distributed in:

Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia.

For More Information:

https://duclaw.com/