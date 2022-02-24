DuClaw Introduces Sweet Baby Chai

BALTIMORE, Maryland – A bold attempt to achieve the perfect balance of spicy and sweet, DuClaw Brewing Company is welcoming ‘Sweet Baby Chai!’ to its portfolio of ‘Sweet Baby Jesus!’ variations.

Brewed with an aromatic blend of Masala chai tea, signature dark chocolate and smooth peanut butter, this full-bodied porter offers a playful twist on its original counterpart.

“Knowing that Sweet Baby Jesus! is one of our hallmark beers, we understood that every ingredient introduced with would have to be a natural fit,” said Dave Benfield, CEO and founder of DuClaw Brewing. “Experimenting with savory chai spices was a fun elevation for current fans, but also opened the door for folks who seek out a little kick in every sip.”

In 2017, DuClaw released ‘Sweet Baby Java!’ as the first variation of ‘Sweet Baby Jesus!’ After seeing increased demand, the team decided to continue creating new recipes, and will be releasing four new variations this year, with ‘Sweet Baby Chai!’ leading the lineup.

‘Sweet Baby Chai!’ is a full-bodied 6.2% ABV porter and is now offered in 12oz cans, and available on draft or nitro kegs at select locations.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 22 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada.

Find DuClaw distributed in:

Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia.

