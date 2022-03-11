DuClaw Brewing Company Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Cream Dessert Stout

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, DuClaw Brewing Company is honoring the holiday with “The PastryArchy Irish Cream Stout,” a dessert stout crafted with classic and captivating flavors of cream, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel.

“As one of our boldest takes on tradition, this stout stands out with a surprisingly soft mouthfeel,” said Dave Benfield, founder and CEO of DuClaw. “Much like the rest of our PastryArchy lineup, the aroma is one of the most inviting features, especially with this powerful roasted blend. Given the timeliness of this release, we were thrilled to see strong order numbers.”

The dessert stout joins two other 16oz. limited releases available on shelves now, and on draft at select locations:

Sour Me Dark ‘N Stormy, 5.5% – A sour spin on a cherished classic. This masterful sour stays true to its roots, infusing pure lime purée and zesty ginger, which intermingle with subtle aromas of rum wood aging. One recommendation? Top off your pour with a slice of lime to capture the essence of the OG.

Noir Black IPA 7% ABV – Afraid of the dark? Allow this moody masterpiece to change your mind and corrupt your tastebuds. Suspiciously smooth, this medium-bodied Black IPA bursts with hoppy hints of citrus and pine, followed by an intense amount of spice, herbs, and tropical fruit. Pour to let the drama begin.

The PastryArchy Irish Cream Stout, 9.4% ABV – Lucky you. Quite the Irish blessing, this brew will envelop you in an enchanting warm, roasty aroma as you sup on a smooth swirl of creamy vanilla, chocolate, and coffee flavors. Sláinte!

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 24 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada.

Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia.

