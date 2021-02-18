Drizly Launches On-Demand Delivery in South Bend, Indiana

BOSTON –Drizly, the nation’s largest alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, today announced its availability to residents of South Bend. In partnership with local retailer Blarney Stone Wine & Spirits, adults of legal drinking age can now shop the Drizly app or website for the area’s widest selection of beer, wine and spirits and enjoy on-demand delivery straight to their doors in under 60 minutes. In all, 75,000 adults of legal drinking age can now shop Drizly throughout South Bend, owing to Blarney Stone’sseven stores’ geographical reach.

“Having served South Bend for nearly 20 years, we’ve seen our shoppers’ habits evolve and are committed to exceeding their expectations for selection and convenience,” said Vinay Patel, Owner of Blarney Stone Wine & Spirits. “Partnering with Drizly instantly brings our entire inventory online for both our loyal customer base and new shoppers. No doubt, everyone will appreciate the convenience of ordering online and safe delivery in under 60 minutes.”

“Alcohol e-commerce has grownexponentially over the past year as consumers have gravitated to the wide selection, ease of shopping and safe, fast delivery.Blarney Stone Wine & Spirits sees the valuefor their customers, along with the potential to growtheir business. It makes them the ideal launch partner for Drizly in South Bend,” said Blaine Grinna, Director of RetailerPartnerships at Drizly.

Consumers of legal drinking age across Indiana, and a total of 1,400+ cities across North America, can visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app (App Store andGoogle Play) to shop inventory from local retailers in their market for beer, wine and spirits delivered on demand. A detailed look at changes in Drizly’s delivery processes to maximize customer and retailer employee safety can be foundhere.

Retailers in the area who are curious about alcohol delivery can check outBevAlc Insights, a comprehensive resource for retailers to access data and insights about the beverage alcohol industry and its fast-growing e-commerce sector. The platform is updated weekly with category and market trend forecasts, fresh consumer insights and other information and counsel developed expressly to help adult beverage retailers grow. Retailers interested in partnering with Drizly can learn more at JoinDrizly.com.

About Drizly

Drizly is North America’s largest e-commerce alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery and shipping, Drizly partners with retailers in 1,400+ cities to offer consumers of legal drinking age unrivaled selection and a transparent, personalized shopping experience. Backed by world-class institutional investors, Drizly partners with retailers to bring their shelves online, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales.