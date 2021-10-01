Dovetail Workwear and Deschutes Brewery Partner to Support Pink Boots Society

PORTLAND, Oregon – Deschutes Brewery announced a unique collaboration with Dovetail Workwear, a women’s workwear company based in Portland whose mission is to encourage women to enter and succeed in non-traditional occupations. Inviting women from across industries to participate in every aspect of this project in celebration, Deschutes crafted Move Maker, a Cold India Pale Ale with all proceeds benefitting Pink Boots Society who “assist, inspire and encourage women fermented/alcoholic beverage industry professionals to advance their careers through education.”

“Move Maker is a beer inspired by your favorite denim: a reliable, feel good, go-to beer that’s refreshing after a hard day of work,” said Veronica Vega, Director of Product Development at Deschutes. “This collaboration with our friends at Dovetail, a women owned and operated company, is a salute to all of the talented, hardworking women in non-traditional occupations, like brewing.”

“We are very fortunate to produce clothes for move-making women in trades and other tough jobs,” saidKate Day, Co-founder and Brand Director of Dovetail Workwear. “To be involved with a beer inspired by hardworking women? Cheers to that!”

Move Maker is a Cold IPA, a style that combines the attributes of a light crushable lager with the hop aromas of an IPA. Utilizing the Pink Boots 2020 hop blend, Move Maker has a delicate and crisp drinking experience at 6% ABV with elevated tropical fruit hop aromatics and minimal bitterness at 35 IBUs.

This small batch beer will launch in 4 pack 16-ounce cans and on draft on October 1at Deschutes Brewery’s owned and operated establishments in Bend and Portland, Oregon, and Roanoke, Virginia.

About Dovetail Workwear

By women, for women, and with women, Dovetail Workwear is both a young company and the largest exclusively women’s workwear company in the northern hemisphere. Based in Portland, OR, Dovetail Workwear makes all-season, all-reason utility apparel that stands up to the job. Use our store locator to search for us in 300 stores, across 47 states.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, an independent craft brewer in Bend, Oregon family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship and ultimate quality, Deschutes is known as a leader in hops, dark beer, innovative India Pale Ales, and small-batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes Brewery is crafted for community, committed to sustainable business practices and support of charitable organizations across our distribution footprint. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder to find a Deschutes beer near you in 36 states across the country.

