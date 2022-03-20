Dokkaebier Releases New Asian-Inspired Craft Beers: Rice Kolsch and Dalgona Amber

OAKLAND, Calif.– Dokkaebier, the leading craft brewery inspired by Asian-influenced ingredients, today revealed its latest experimental limited-batch brews: Rice Kolsch and Dalgona Amber. Rice Kolsch and Dalgona Amber are the 26th and 27th original craft beers created by Dokkaebier in less than two years.

“With our newest experimental brews, we wanted to take a playful approach to a main staple of Asian cuisine and a Korean street food favorite. Rice Kolsch and Dalgona Amber are one-of-a-kind beers that should be unforgettable culinary adventures for craft beer fans,” said Dokkaebier Founder and CEO Youngwon Lee. “We believe craft beer is an opportunity to be innovative and an area where we can bring more diversity, inclusion and belonging in representation and taste.”

Dokkaebier’s Rice Kolsch is a malty, traditional Kolsch with a slightly sweet flavor and a bright citrus character. Rice adds a nutty and light toasted taste, which becomes very prominent in the back and creates a soft mouthfeel for a pleasant, balanced experience. The rice flavors shine through from start to finish, making Rice Kolsch an easy-to-drink beer.

Dalgona Amber is a dry amber ale rich with the aromas of burnt caramel, sweet caramel and toasted bread. The Korean sugar candy dalgona is subtly sweet to the taste but spot-on to the nose when poured into a glass. The beer has a medium-high body, a dry finish, and a mature, slightly spicy aftertaste.

Under the leadership of head brewer Aaron Weshnak, a veteran of some of California’s most prestigious breweries, including the Russian River Brewing Company of Pliny the Elder fame, Dokkaebier regularly creates new craft beers with unique, exotic and delicious Asian-inspired ingredients. The experimental creations are made in small artisanal batches and are available only for a limited time. Once popular, Dokkaebier refines the recipe and adds the experimental beer to its core lineup for year-round availability.

Dokkaebier’s most popular craft beers include Kimchi Sour, the 2021 Annual Brewski™ Awards Gold Medal-winning kettle sour made with authentic kimchi culture; Milk Stout, picked as the Best Sweet Stout and awarded a Silver Medal at the 2022 World Beer Championships; and Minari Witbier, which sold out in weeks after the film “Minari” won a Golden Globe award.

Dokkaebier is available at more than 160 locations in California, including major national retailers BevMo!, Craft Beer Kings and Total Wine & More, and local markets and restaurants.

To try the new Rice Kolsch and Dalgona Amber craft beers or learn more about Dokkaebier, adults aged 21 or older can visit enjoydkb.com.

About Dokkaebier

Dokkaebier is the leading craft brewery inspired by Asian-influenced ingredients. Launched in 2020, the brewing company’s more than 25 original craft beers have won international acclaim, including best-of and Silver Medal recognition at the 2022 World Beer Championships, a Gold Medal win in the 2021 Annual Brewski™ Awards and the Red Dot Design Award in 2021.

For more information about Dokkaebier, adults aged 21 or older can visit enjoydkb.com or follow @Dokkaebier on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.