Dogfish Head Launches Mandarin & Mango Crush & Brings Back 120 Minute IPA

MILTON, Delaware – National Beer Day is just around the corner and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is giving drinkers a reason (or two) to celebrate! The brewery excitedly announces the release of Mandarin & Mango Crush, the second beer out of its annualOff-Centered Art Series, and return of its fan-favorite 120 Minute IPA with new bottle artwork. Making their ways to taps and shelves nationwide, folks can track down a 6pk/12oz bottles of Mandarin & Mango Crush or 4pk/12oz bottles of 120 Minute IPA using Dogfish Head’s Fish Finder.

The second beer to release from Dogfish Head’s 2022 Off-Centered Art Series, a yearly lineup of four limited-edition beers featuring artwork by a single collaborative artist, Mandarin & Mango Crush is a citrus-forward fruit beer brewed with boatloads of tart mandarin oranges and juicy Alphonso mangoes. Clocking in at 6.0% ABV, this lightly-sweet, hazy gold-colored brew boasts a refreshing, citrusy tartness and a crisp, dry finish for a sip of summer in every bottle.

Featuring artwork by Max Mahn, a well-known printmaker and illustrator from Missoula, Montana, Mandarin & Mango Crush is a beer-centric reimagining of the beloved coastal “Crush” cocktail, which is a simple combination of spirits and freshly-pressed juice obtained by ‘crush’-ing the fruit with a hand-powered press. Mahn brings this vision to life his warm and lively label artwork containing a classic citrus juicer surrounded by fresh fruits, providing drinkers the opportunity to imaginatively taste the beer before cracking open a bottle.

“With roots deep in coastal Delaware, the Crush cocktail has been one of my go-to summer sippers for quite some time, so helping recreate that iconic, beach-town libation in craft beer form was a really fun and collaborative experience for our brewing team. This beer is so refreshing, unique and sessionable; other thanPunkin Ale, it might be my favorite seasonal Art Series beer we have ever made,” said Sam Calagione,Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “And while I’ll definitely be drinking someMandarin & Mango Crush beers as the weather warms, for those slightly chillier days, I’ll be reaching for a120 Minute IPA. After putting this beer on a short hiatus in 2021, we got an overwhelming outcry from the social media atmosphere asking its return. Well, we heard you and we’re doing just that –120 Minute is back!

Making its return with new, black and metallic gold bottle artwork, 120 Minute IPA isDogfish Head’s unfiltered and abundantly hoppy Imperial IPA. After being continually hopped with a copious amount of high-alpha American hops throughout the boil and whirlpool, it is then dry-hopped with another slew of hops for even more off-centered goodness! The Holy Grail for Hopheads, 120 Minute IPA (15-20% ABV) is bursting with sweet, almost candy-like aromas of citrusy, piney, floral hops complemented by a hoppy and slightly resiny flavor profile.

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as one of the smallest American craft breweries more than 26 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, Dogfish Head’s seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

