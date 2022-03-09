Dockside Brewery Taps Dombrosky as New Brewmaster

MILFORD, Connecticut – Dockside Brewery — an award-winning Milford-based waterfront brewpub — announced hiring a new brewmaster, Keegan Dombrosky.

“Keegan’s experience is top-notch, and we’re thrilled to have him on board,” said Bob Chicoine, majority co-owner of Dockside Brewery. “He’s an award-winning brewmaster who has a proven track record on both the craft beer and seltzer fronts. As we continue growing and providing our customers with a high-quality experience on the waterfront, Keegan is a key ingredient to our future success.”

During a college internship, Keegan Dombrosky — a Connecticut native and UCONN grad — got his start in the brewing industry and never looked back. After graduation, Dombrosky spent two years becoming a brewmaster at the esteemed Niagara College in Ontario, Canada.

Dombrosky’s worked at several breweries in the Nutmeg State, including Back East Brewing Company, where he served as the head brewer charged with growing and updating their brand, creating award-winning beers such as Ice Cream Man NEIPA. His latest project – Walt & Whitman’s in Saratoga Springs, New York — included designing and building out a brand new brewery from the ground up that was named a top 10 new brewery in the nation in 2020 and 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this esteemed role at the fast-growing, waterfront-based Dockside Brewery located in my home state,” said Dombrosky. “I look forward to ensuring their craft brewery and seltzer operation has a customer-friendly approach that fits with both the waterfront views, relaxed atmosphere, and high-quality products that patrons have come to expect.”

Since opening its doors in the spring of 2020, Dockside Brewery has received critical acclaim and national recognition. For example, Resy – an online reservation app used by over 4,000 restaurants in over 200 cities – says that Dockside Brewery is #5 worldwide with the number of daily reservations made.

About Dockside Brewery

Dockside Brewery is a picturesque 4,200 square foot, 40-tap waterfront brewpub in Milford, Connecticut. The waterfront destination features 112 parking spots, ample indoor and outdoor space for customers to enjoy, and two docks with more than 70 slips for boaters, jet skiers, and others to pull up.

For More Information:

https://www.docksidebrewery.com