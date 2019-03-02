Docks Beers to Release Overtime Craft Lager

GRIMSBY, England — Craft brewers Docks Beers are soon to unveil the first lager to be brewed in Grimsby.

The brew, called Overtime, will be launched next month at an exclusive tasting event in the brewery with 40 lucky competition winners.

Speaking from the brewery’s Grimsby base on King Edward Street, co-owner and director Shahram Shadan talked about the brewery’s latest beer. “Our Craft Lager, Overtime, has almost finished fermenting in one of the tanks and we’re very pleased with the way it is already tasting. Our taproom sells a lot of lager from craft breweries such as Camden and Meantime. It seemed like a no brainer to make our own. Our lager is called Overtime to carry on the theme of our beer names inspired by the hard work ethic of the Dockers.”

Head brewer Mike Richards explained: “The process of brewing lager is different to that used forIPAs and stouts. We use lager yeast and Saaz hops from the Czech Republic and we allow it to ferment for much longer than our other beers. But being able to make lager at all is a real vindication of the investment we have made in the brewhouse in Grimsby. Our new sealed fermenting vessels are perfect for carbonation that is essential for lager production. We are sure it will prove popular with our taproom and trade customers.”

To build interest in the launch of Overtime, the brewery is offering 20 pairs of tickets to an exclusive tasting in March. To enter for free head over to www.docksbeers.com homepage and sign up to the brewery’s e-newsletter.