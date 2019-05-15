Docks Beers Collaborates with Brew York on Controlled Explosion Raspberry Saison

GRIMSBY, United Kingdom — Grimsby’s Docks Beers have teamed up with a major York brewery to launch its first ever collaboration beer, ‘Controlled Explosion’. The beer will be unveiled on Friday 10th May at a special event in the King Edward Street taproom.

Mike Richards, Director and Head Brewer of Docks Beers, commented “‘Controlled Explosion’ is a 5.5% Raspberry Saison. It is the result of our first ever collaboration and we jumped at the opportunity to brew with Lee, Wayne and Roddy from Brew York. Essentially we carried out a controlled explosion in our Grimsby brewery. We cleared the area, attached a raspberry charge to a saison bomb and detonated it to create this incendiary beer. It’s brewed with Vienna, Maris Otter and wheat malt and fermented with a Belgian saison yeast strain for a funky, spicy beer. To this we have added lemon zest, coriander seeds and huge amounts of raspberry puree to create a fruity taste explosion.”

Fellow Docks Beers Director, Shahram Shadan, explained, ““Our barman Luke Wheatley came up with the name. We loved it because it evokes the activities of companies like James Fisher Marine Services who, operating from Grimsby Docks, carry out unexploded ordnance removal and boulder clearance out in the North Sea. The name is also a not-so-subtle nod to the explosion of fruit in this beer. The graphics for the pumpclip and can, designed by our agency Source Four, feature an explosion at sea.”

Shadan continued, “We brewed with the Brew York guys when they were in town last month for their tap takeover.. As is customary with collaborations we will be heading over to Brew York in the very near future to brew another beer on their brewkit. We have been counting the days until this beer is ready. I’m confident it’s going to be a hit with customers both here in Grimsby and also in York. We fully expect the launch event this Friday to be very busy. As well as the new beer we will have the Cheese Cave from Retford serving up grilled cheese sandwiches and raclette.”

Controlled Explosion will be sold initially on draft in the Docks Beers and Brew York taprooms. Later this month the beer will be canned and another mini-launch event is expected to take place at the Grimsby brewery.

For further information or images of Docks Beers, please see the website http://www.docksbeers.com