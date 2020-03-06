Dixie Brewing Company to Release New Voodoo Expansion Series

NEW ORLEANS – Dixie Brewing Company, LLC, today announced the release of their new Voodoo expansion series, including Crimson Voodoo, Voodoo Queen, and Voodoo Doll. Each Voodoo extension is made with New Orleans in mind and is the first craft beer brewed in the new state-of-the-art 85,000 sq. ft., 100-barrel brewhouse located in New Orleans.

“The inspiration behind the Voodoo Series came from our consumers,” said Dixie Beer General Manager Jim Birch. “Our consumers are looking for hazy and higher ABV IPA’s, and simultaneously the same at low-ABV levels. New Orleans is a culinary city with its own flavors and taste buds and we wanted our beers to speak to that. Dixie’s Blackened Voodoo was the first to market in 1990 and we see a ton of opportunity with this name that we created.”

Crimson Voodoo, a 5.2% ABV fruited white ale, uses tart, fresh raspberries and a clean hop profile to balance the sweet and spicy orange peel and coriander aromas. Best paired with boiled crawfish, chargrilled oysters and Muffalettas.

“Since opening our doors to our brand new taproom in January 2020, Crimson Voodoo has been one of our best sellers on draft and we expect it to continue to lead the way as we go into the warmer spring and summer months,” said Birch.

Voodoo Queen, a 6.8% ABV packs a serious punch. Voodoo Queen’s appearance is hazy and gold, and brewed with Citra hops. All hail the Voodoo Queen! The preferred food pairings are beef brisket and fried chicken.

Voodoo Doll, a 4.7% ABV Hazy Lil’ IPA gives off a juicy grapefruit and lemon drop candy aroma brewed with Simcoe hops and has a pale yellow color that is best paired with pepperoni pizza, a bacon cheeseburger or buffalo chicken wings.

Available in 12oz, 6-pack cans, the new Voodoo extensions are set to hit markets in Louisiana this week and Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and Texas by mid-March.

In addition, consumers can expect to see a variety pack that consists of Crimson Voodoo, Voodoo Doll, Voodoo Queen and Dixie’s 2019 fastest growing brand, Blackened Voodoo. New Orleans artist, Chirstina Pappion designed the packaging for the variety pack, which is inspired by the notorious “Voodoo Queen” Marie Catherine Laveau, a Louisiana Creole practitioner of Voodoo who passed away in 1881.

For more information on Dixie Beer and the Voodoo extension series, visit DixieBeer.com.

About Dixie Brewing Company

Dixie Brewing Company was founded in New Orleans in 1907. Hurricane Katrina decimated the brewery in August of 2005, forcing the company to relocate production out of state until Tom and Gayle Benson, owners of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, purchased a majority share of the business with the stated purpose of bringing full production back home to New Orleans. On January 25, 2020, the brewery will resume operations in New Orleans East and bring home the production of its beloved brands, as well as a host of new offerings. For more information on Dixie Brewing Company, visit Dixiebeer.com.