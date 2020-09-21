Dixie Brewery to Release 3 New Taproom Exclusive Beers

NEW ORLEANS– The liquid hits just keep on coming this September in the BIG EASY! In the next three taproom-exclusive installments of its Crafted by Dixie series, Dixie Brewing Company is set to release Tropical Punch! Saison, Westwego IPA, and Fleur de Lime Imperial Berliner Weisse.

On Thursday, September 17, the 113-year-old brewery will release Tropical Punch!, a French-inspired Saison that features flavors of orange, peach, strawberry, and passionfruit. Complex yet crushable, this pink-tinted ale registers 7.5 % ABV and has a touch of bubblegum zest from its Belgian-style yeast. As a fruity Saison, Tropical Punch! is a distinctive offering in the New Orleans beer scene and will be available for $12.99 per 4-pack and $5 per single can.

The following week on Thursday, Sept. 24, the brewery will release Westwego IPA, a 6.9% ABV West-Coast style IPA named for the legendary port town just across the Mississippi River from Audubon Park. Clear and golden in color, Westwego IPA has a well-balanced hop profile the features strong citrus and tropical aromas. It will be available in 4-packs for $10.99 and single cans for $5.

And this October look out for Fleur de Lime, a Key Lime Pie-inspired Berliner Weisse with additions of vanilla and lactose, clocking in at 9% ABV. This deliciously tart beer is packed with key lime, meringue, and graham cracker flavors. Find it at the brewery in 4-packs for $12.99 and single cans for $5 beginning Oct. 1.

“We are constantly trying to push the boundaries as we produce authentic, creative, and inspiring beers for our local customers,” said Dixie Beer General Manager Jim Birch about the upcoming offerings. “Our goal is to surprise and delight our drinkers and show off a bit of our technical capabilities with innovative flavors and recipes.”

The Crafted by Dixie offerings serve as a prelude to Dixie’s grander plans in October, which will feature four new German-style draft only Oktoberfest offerings beginning on Thursday, October 1 at brewery located at 3501 Jourdan Road.

Under current state and local guidelines, Dixie Brewery is open Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for curbside to-go sales only.

About Dixie Brewing Company

Dixie Brewing Company was founded in New Orleans in 1907. Hurricane Katrina decimated the brewery in August of 2005 forcing the company to relocate production out of state until Tom and Gayle Benson, owners of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, purchased a majority share of the business. On January 25, 2020, the brewery resumed full operations in New Orleans East and restarted production of its beloved brands, as well as a host of new offerings. Committed to making our home more united, strong and resilient for future generations, Dixie Brewing Company announced on June 26, 2020 its intention to retire the Dixie name from all wholesale sales in early 2021.Dixie Brewing Company is now engaged in a process with community leaders and customers to undertake a multi-month brand analysis project that will result in a new product assortment and brand name. For more information on Dixie Brewing Company, visit Dixiebeer.com.