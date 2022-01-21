Distraction Brewing Partners with Artists to Launch Charitable Beer to Support Families of Children Fighting Cancer

ROSLINDALE, Massachusetts – On Friday, January 21st, 2022, Distraction Brewing Company will officially launch its first limited-edition beer hand crafted by the brewery with can design by Blind Fox Art to benefit Tommy’s Place which provides a magical vacation home for kids fighting cancer with their family and friends in Falmouth, MA. The beer “Tommy’s Distraction,” is the first in an ongoing year-long charitable series featuring limited-edition releases of special one-time brews with the cans designed by local artists in support of the charity. Each beer is crafted, tasted, and prepared by the brewers at Distraction Brewing Company, the artists and the charities with a 100% of profits going to the charity of each artist’s choice.

“Everything we do at Distraction Brewing is rooted in the community, numerous charities and the arts. This program speaks to who we are and we love the idea of exposing people to local artists and supporting New England-based charities,” said Lora Estey, Co-Owner of Distraction Brewing Company.

The first limited edition release, “Tommy’s Distraction,” is a hazy Session New England IPA made with Nelson Sauvin, Citra and Idaho 7 hops. The charitable beer (4.2% ABV) is bursting with juicy flavor and aromatic notes of tropical fruit, citrus and gooseberries. The label artwork is designed by Erica Hagler of Blind Fox Art whose vibrant artwork adorns numerous buildings in the city of Boston and beyond. The artwork on the Tommy’s Distraction can mirrors a piece located in Tommy’s Place in Falmouth, MA.

“I was raised in a home that believed you should be part of the solution. My family has always been very passionate about helping others and when I was approached about donating my time for this project, I immediately saw that same passion. The Founder of Tommy’s Place, Tim O’Connell, and the work and joy the organization brings to children fighting cancer and their families is beyond compare. I also think this is an innovative and creative way to get people involved and raise funds and awareness for a truly amazing charity,” said Erica Hagler of Blind Fox Art.

Tommy’s Distraction will be available in stores and restaurants throughout Greater Boston beginning January 21, 2022 and will likely be one of the hardest limited-edition beers of 2022 as the second run in 2 weeks is already sold out with pre-order sales. Customers can try a can and support a great cause by heading to any of the vendors in Massachusetts.

Tommy’s Distraction is part of a larger charitable can design series which aims to support local, independent artists while also raising money for charitable causes. The next can in the charitable series will be designed by Curtis Williams, also known as Curtistic, and will be inspired by his multidisciplinary visual art style.

Tommy’s Distraction cans will be sold at Distraction Brewing Company’s Roslindale taproom and at select stores across the Boston Area.

About Distraction Brewing Company

Distraction Brewing Co. is a small, family-run craft brewery in Boston, MA. Its charming Roslindale Square storefront, once operating as a bank, now serves up a rotating selection of handcrafted draftand canned beers, its proprietary maltini cocktails, and light fare featuring snacks and bites from some of Boston’s best chefs. Since opening in 2019, the 75-seat taproom and outdoor beer garden run by husband and wife duo, Mike and Lora Estey, hosts several rotating pop-up events, entertainment, and music. Distraction Brewing is the perfect place for after-work drinks with friends, family, and coworkers, and is also available for private events.Distraction Brewing is located at 2 Belgrade Avenue, Boston, MA 02131.

About Tommy’s Place

“Tommy’s Place” is a dream vacation home for kids fighting cancer. The home is a place to relax, make memories and most importantly have fun! To ensure privacy, one family at a time stays in the home for up to a week – free of charge. The 11-bedroom house has enough space for the immediate family, extended family as well as any friends and caregivers that are all part of the family support system. For these children and their families, one of the most important aspects of dealing with cancer is having a supportive community. “It takes a village” is especially true when dealing with childhood cancer. “Tommy’s Place” is an HGTV Dream Home/Disney-like experience with individually designed and decorated rooms, in-ground swimming pool (coming soon), game room, board game room, home theatre, tavern, music, arts and crafts rooms, and so much more on the inside. The outside has a basketball court, beach volleyball court, cornhole, horseshoes, giant chess and checkers, ping pong, outdoor TV, fire pit and a 1951 Fire Truck! Tommy’s Place opened the doors to its first families in July of 2021 and is excited to continue supporting families in the future.

For More Information:

https://distractionbrewingco.square.site