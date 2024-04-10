Diamondback Brewing Company to Partner With Aveley Farms Coffee to Open New Taproom/Roastery Cafe Concept in 2024

BALTIMORE, Md.— Two local craft beverage forces are set to join together on a new Baltimore County concept in 2024; Aveley Farms Coffee Roasters and Diamondback Brewing Company will open a combined roastery + cafe by Aveley and brewery, taproom, + pizza kitchen by Diamondback at 9490 Deereco Road in Timonium, MD. The “all day and all night” concept represents an expansion for both businesses, who have deep roots in the Baltimore area. Aveley currently has a cafe 42 W Chesapeake Ave. in Towson that they will continue to operate in addition to this new foray, while Diamondback’s existing brewery, taproom, and pizza kitchen at 1215 E Fort Ave. in Locust Point in Baltimore City will also remain open.

The new concept in Timonium was born out of both businesses’ need for expanded production space and desire to serve a Baltimore County audience, and is also a return to the business owners’ roots in the area. Aveley Farms founder Corey Voelkel has known the Diamondback ownership team of Tom Foster, Colin Marshall, and Francis Smith as friends and classmates where they attended Loyola Blakefield for high school. After varied paths post-college, they all made their way back to Baltimore to start craft beverage businesses and have forged successful operations in their respective industries ever since.

“Tom and I started kicking this concept around about a year and half ago as we were both looking to expand our manufacturing and retail footprints.” said Aveley Farms owner Corey Voelkel. His business was founded in Harbor East in 2019 and relocated to their Towson cafe in 2022. Aveley focuses on sustainably sourced, high quality coffees from around the world and locally roasts them to serve in their cafe and wholesale accounts throughout Maryland. Aveley Farms will move their roasting operations to the new location and offer a full espresso bar, drip coffees, cold brew and more, as well as their breakfast menu including pastries, toast, and breakfast burritos.

“This is a natural collaboration for our two businesses, and we feel really grateful to have found the right space to make this happen for Aveley and Diamondback,” said Diamondback Brewing Co. co-founder Tom Foster. Diamondback was founded as a contract brewing operation in 2014 by Tom Foster, Colin Marshall, and Francis Smith; they opened their Locust Point brewery and taproom at McHenry Row in 2016, and added a pizza kitchen in 2020. They now produce 1,500 barrels a year and have distribution across Maryland and Washington D.C. At the new concept, they will add a smaller brew system to produce experimental/small batch and barrel aged offerings, and will feature 10 rotating draft beers, beer to-go, and a full pizza menu similar to the one at their Locust Point location.

The new Timonium location for Aveley Farms and Diamondback will begin construction in spring of 2024 and plan to open later this year.

Diamondback is celebrating 10 years in business this year with their annual Greenerfest festival on Saturday April 20th beginning at 12pm and featuring special beer releases, live music, and local vendors all day.

About Aveley Farms Coffee Roasters

Aveley Farms Coffee Roasters in Baltimore, MD is a West Coast-style roastery & cafe founded in 2019 by Corey Voelkel. Operating out of their Towson cafe at 42 W Chesapeake Ave. Aveley focuses on sustainably sourced, high quality coffees from around the world and locally roasts them to serve in their cafe and wholesale accounts throughout Maryland.

About Diamondback Brewing Company

Diamondback Brewing Company was founded in 2014 as a contract brewing operation and opened their Locust Point production facility and taproom at 1215 E Fort Ave. in 2016. Founded by high school friends Tom Foster, Colin Marshall, and Francis Smith, the brewery has focused on making a high-quality range of IPAs, lagers, and barrel aged offerings and is now distributed across Maryland and Washington D.C. Their Locust Point taproom is a community staple and added a pizza kitchen with housemade offerings beginning in 2019.

