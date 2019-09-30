Diageo’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore Releases Over The Moon Milk Stout

BALTIMORE — No one knows stout quite like Guinness. Today, just over 50 years after the first man landed on the moon, the brewers at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore announce Guinness Over The Moon Milk Stout – the latest in a line of new beers to come out of the home of experimental Guinness beers in the U.S.

The newest beer to join the Guinness family is a full-bodied stout that has a creamy mouthfeel, full of flavor with hints of roasted malt, milk chocolate and rich coffee. At an ABV of 5.3%, this beer harvests bold notes of roasted barley and hops, adding a warming bitterness that is offset with the cream-like sweetness from the milk sugars of the lactose used in brewing.

“Guinness Over The Moon Milk Stout was born from an idea to make a beer that could celebrate our stout brewing expertise, speak to a wide spectrum of beer drinkers, and also convey the creativity and versatility of our brewing team here in Baltimore,” said Hollie Stephenson, Head Brewer at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery. “The beer has notes of caramel, chocolate, and a light roastiness that might remind some people of our historic stouts, however it finishes with a sweetness characteristic of milk stouts, which we believe makes this beer very approachable and appealing to a wider audience.”

The inspiration for Guinness Over The Moon Milk Stout’s striking sky-blue packaging and artwork came from the iconic advertisements of the 1930’s and 1950’s depicting zoo animals interacting with pints of Guinness. These drawings can also be found on previous limited-edition Guinness Draught cans.

Guinness Over The Moon Milk Stout also makes a great complement to virtually any meal for those 21+. Its roasted barley character pairs nicely with most grilled or roasted meats, while its subtle sweetness and notes of chocolate and coffee blend nicely with a wide range of desserts like pecan pie, chocolate chip cookies or even s’mores. Whether enjoying a pint of Guinness Over The Moon Milk Stout at the Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, at home with friends and family or anywhere else, please do so responsibly.

Guinness Over The Moon Milk Stout can be found on shelves now in select areas including the Baltimore, Boston, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia metro areas (as well as in the brewery’s taproom) as a permanent addition to the Guinness family. Beginning in November, the stout will also be available nationally for a limited time. The beer will be sold in six packs of 12oz cans for a suggested price of $10.99.

Guests of all ages are always welcome to visit the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Monday through Wednesday 3:00pm to 9:00pm, Thursday 3:00pm to 10:00pm, Friday 12:00pm to 10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am to 10:00pm and Sunday 11:00am to 9:00pm and enjoy a guided tour of the brewing facility.

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon.

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.