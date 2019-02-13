Diageo Beer Company USA Partners with BeerBoard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – BeerBoard, the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the hospitality industry, has announced that Diageo Beer Company USA has signed on as the company’s newest brewing partner. This move adds one of the world’s leading consumer product companies to BeerBoard’s vast client list.

A global leader in beverage alcohol, Diageo is the parent company of the iconic brands of Guinness, Smirnoff Ice, Smirnoff Sparkling Seltzer, Harp, Smithwick’s and the recently opened Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House in Maryland. Diageo will now have access to proprietary, real-time data and analytics for on-premise retailers, driven by BeerBoard’s SmartBar platform.

SmartBar provides brewers real-time visibility on product movement from every brand on tap. SmartBar and its reporting tools arm brewers with actionable insights, on-demand tap/share distribution, brewery snapshots and market trends and rank. It is utilized by brewery staff from senior management to field sales people. Within the platform, BeerBoard has created brewery and brand-performance reports on an aggregate basis for the entire U.S., then broken down further by region, state, market and location. Trend reporting is available by draft category and style, including rankings by brand.

“On behalf of everyone at BeerBoard, we welcome Diageo as our newest partner,” said Mark Young, founder and CEO of BeerBoard. “A global leader in in beverage alcohol, Diageo has set a high standard within the industry through their iconic brands. This is a revolutionary partnership and one we envision continuing to grow. We look forward to providing Diageo with our industry-leading and industry-changing data and insights.”

“We are excited to partner with BeerBoard as it will help us at Diageo Beer Company to win in the on-premise by enhancing our ability to proactively align with our customer’s plans,” said Allen Roosa, senior national accounts manager on premise for Diageo Beer Company USA. “Leveraging BeerBoard’s data into insights will be a catalyst for growth through great execution. BeerBoard provides us better insights and real-time data, which leads to improved agility with our key on-premise customers.”

“BeerBoard is thrilled to join with Diageo as our newest brewing partner,” said John Boyle, BeerBoard’s director of data insights. “Featuring global brands like Guinness and Smithwick’s, Diageo is a proven leader in the industry. Through our SmartBar platform and premier support of our partners, we will provide data and insights which will help drive the continued growth on their brand in the on-premise landscape.”

Tracking over $1 billion in on-premise draft beer sales annually, BeerBoard’s real-time brand insights are generated from every BeerBoard-metered draft line across national casual dining concepts and major regional and independent bars. Its retail client list includes industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s, Mellow Mushroom and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

In addition to Diageo, BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including Lagunitas, Stone, Founders, Labatt USA, Genesee, Pyramid and Magic Hat.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, New York, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

About BeerBoard

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and its products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands and performance, please visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice. Follow them on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.