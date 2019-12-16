Devil’s Canyon Launches ‘Brewery Direct’ Program in LA Counties

SAN CARLOS, Calif. – The United States craft beer industry increased over 300% in the last decade*. This increase forces independent craft breweries to compete for not only market share, but also for distribution.

Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company, located in San Carlos, California, recently launched a new mode of distribution called “Brewery Direct” in Southern California territories to keep up with high consumer demand.

Brewery Direct delivers craft beer directly from the brewery to retailers, eliminating the need for a third-party. This new style of distribution allows Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company to build brewery-retailer relationships, direct communication lines, and prompt personal service.

Offering Brewery Direct services to retailers in Southern California optimizes consumer satisfaction and creates unmatched customer service throughout the Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company brand.

“Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company is committed to deepening relationships with vendors and the Southern California beer community,” said Joseph Tchan, Territory Sales Manager at Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company. “[Brewery Direct] creates efficiencies that we could not accomplish within a traditional distribution model and, most importantly, allows us to focus on product availability and freshness for our customers.”

Select stores in Southern California now carry popular additions to the Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company brand like Spare the Air Hazy IPA, Fluent in Sarcasm West Coast IPA, and Strawberry Blonde Tart Sour Ale.

Keep your eyes open for new beer from Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company at a store near you.

About Devil’s Canyon Brewing Co.

Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company, located in the heart of the San Francisco bay area peninsula, produces award-winning, sustainably handcrafted beer and root beer centered on the most premium ingredients.

More information is available at http://www.DevilsCanyon.com

