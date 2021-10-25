Devils Backbone and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Announces Paid Student Internships

ROANOKE, Virginia – Devils Backbone Brewing Co. and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) are proud to announce the launch of the Crandall Leadership Program, the first paid student internship program for the DWR. This program was made possible thanks to a $30,000 legacy gift from the Anheuser-Busch Foundation in memory of Devils Backbone founder and conservationist Steve Crandall to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

This new internship program will provide more structure, rigor and funding to DWR’s existing internship program, and for the first time, enable internships to be paid.

Between two and four interns (at least 21 years old; two in Summer 2022; two in Summer 2023; salaried internship) from area universities will be able to apply for these summer-long internships at the Virginia DWR, to complete a predetermined project and/or via full-time immersion among, but not limited to, the following DWR focuses (projects and departments subject to change before official recruitment begins):

wildlife management & research

watershed management

youth development and conservation

marketing and communication

conservation outreach and education

mapping

“It warms my heart that the A-B Foundation wishes to carry on Steve’s legacy in conservation. Steve and I have been avid and longtime supporters of the DWR and devoted to ensuring the abundance of wildlife and good land in Virginia,” said Heidi Crandall, Steve Crandall’s wife and Devils Backbone co-founder. “The A-B Foundation’s additional funding will widen the developmental path for young adults to pursue career paths that instill leadership, commitment to conservation, and carry on the love of nature for others.”

“Steve Crandall will forever be remembered for his dedication to conservation and appreciation of our wildlife,” said Ryan Brown, executive director of DWR. “His passion will live on through these students and their future experiences and accomplishments.”

This legacy support further extends DWR and Devils Backbone’s partnership by recruiting top-tier talent to more accessible and meaningful opportunities for young people to learn about and pursue careers in conservation. Since 2020, the two groups began a partnership to help conserve Virginia wildlife and keep wild places wild. The brewery’s Eight Point Blaze IPA Orange Pack — inspired by the color classically worn by hunters — is available now at select retailers, and a portion of proceeds are also benefiting the DWR.

About Virginia DWR

The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is responsible for the management of inland fisheries, wildlife, and recreational boating for the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are leading wildlife conservation and inspiring people to value the outdoors and their role in nature. The DWR mission is to: Conserve and manage wildlife populations and habitat for the benefit of present and future generations. Connect people to Virginia’s outdoors through boating, education, fishing, hunting, trapping, wildlife viewing, and other wildlife-related activities. Protect people and property by promoting safe outdoor experiences and managing human-wildlife conflicts.

About Devils Backbone

Devils Backbone Brewing Company specializes in award-winning lagers, inspired by the great brewing traditions of Europe and the ingenuity of modern craft brewing. Devils Backbone operates two breweries in central Virginia. Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows located in scenic Nelson County, and the Outpost Brewery & Tap Room, in Lexington, VA.

About The Anheuser-Busch Foundation

Established in 1975, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation focuses on supporting organizations that help individuals and communities thrive. The Foundation contributes to countless community organizations every year in support of disaster preparedness and relief, economic development, education, environmental sustainability, military personnel and responsible drinking. Anheuser-Busch and its foundation are united by an unwavering commitment to supporting the communities that they call home and over the last 30 years, Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation have donated more than $600 million to charitable organizations across the country.

For More Information:

https://dwr.virginia.gov/media/press-release/conservation-at-work-virginia-department-of-wildlife-resources-announces-first-paid-student-internships/