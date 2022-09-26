Deschutes Brewery Releases Legacy Winter Seasonal

BEND, Oregon – Family and employee-owned since 1988, Deschutes Brewery announced the 35th annual release of the beloved winter seasonal, Jubelale. Initially bottled in wine bottles straight from the taps in Bend’s original public house for the holidays, Jubelale is the first beer ever packaged at the brewery. This winter warmer features rich spice notes and a healthy malt character of toffee and dusted cocoa with an ABV of 6.7%.

For nearly three decades, Jubelale labels have featured original artwork from locally commissioned artists each year, something unique to this brand. The distinctive design for the 2022 release was created by Francisco Morales, a freelance Latinx illustrator and designer based in Portland, Oregon. In this far out design, Francisco’s ethereal depiction of a winter landscape was inspired by his first winter experience in the Pacific Northwest.

“This is inspired by my first experience of snow and winter in Oregon. I am a child of the Coachella Valley desert where rain and moisture are a rare occurrence. I’ll never forget my first trip to the Pacific Northwest, and nothing would prepare me for the winter and snowfall where the sound dampens and light changes, as if you are on another planet,” shared Morales. “As a collaborator for this year’s Jubelale design, this piece attempts to capture the emotions of that extraterrestrial feeling.” Morales’ work can be found at@laylowcreative.

Jubelale will release across Deschutes’ distribution footprint in 12-ounce 6-pack bottles, 12 ounces 12 pack cans, and on draft later this month. Jubelale brand assets can be foundhere on Brandfolder.

Inspired by each artist’s unique contribution to the brand, Deschutes has opened the call for artists outside of Oregon across the U.S for 2023.

Details for the artist submission qualifications:

Must be age 21 or older and legally live within the United States to apply.

Professional artists only, meaning a person who is critically recognized as an artist, who possesses skills, training, and/or experience in an artistic discipline, and who is active in and committed to their art practice.

Applicant must submit an art portfolio as part of the application.

Artist must be able to commit to finalizing and submitting an original piece of art for the next Jubelale packaging by March 15, 2023.

Preference will be given to artists who live or have roots in Oregon or the Pacific Northwest.

All mediums and formats of art are acceptable.

Finalists will be contacted by December 31, 2021. Only finalists will be contacted by Deschutes Brewery.

About Francisco Morales

Francisco Morales is a freelance Latinx illustrator and designer based in Portland, Oregon. He has a Bachelor of fine arts from Oregon State University and has gained regional recognition for his illustrative design work. Has worked with brands such as SurveyMonkey, Doug Fir, Community Cycling Center. Morales co-founded Walk-In, a living studio and gallery on Alberta St. in Portland.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is an independent craft brewer in Bend, Oregon family and employee-owned since 1988. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship and ultimate quality, Deschutes is known as a leader in hops, dark beer, innovative India Pale Ales, and small-batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes Brewery is crafted for community, committed to sustainable business practices, and supports charitable organizations across our distribution footprint.

For More Information:

https://www.deschutesbrewery.com