Denver’s Saint Patrick’s Brewing Company Expands Distribution with Standard Beverage

DENVER, Colorado – Saint Patrick’s Brewing Company, based out of Centennial, CO and founded in 2012, announced that it will be distributed by Kansas’ largest and leading distributor, Standard Beverage. Standard Beverage was founded in 1935 by Sam Rudd and his wife, Elenore.

With Standard Beverage being the leading distributor of Kansas, Saint Patrick’s Brewing is ready to expand throughout the state, including the Kansas City, Wichita, Lawrence, Lenexa, and more.

Consumers will find Saint Patrick’s flagship brands, which include Peach Mango Blonde Ale and Midnight Mocha® Stout. Saint Patrick’s beer will be available on tap at bars and restaurants, and packaged in grocery stores and local liquor stores. The four brands Standard Beverage will be gaining include:

Peach Mango Blonde Ale: The perfect blend of sweet peaches, tropical mangos, a hint of tart apple, and a twist of bright lemon.

Dry Hop Lager: Unmatched in quality, our refreshing Pilsner is brewed with only the best German barley then dry hopped with Amarillo and Citra hops.

Hazy IPA: This “Both Coast IPA” is brewed to bring out the best characteristics of both New England-style and West Coast-style IPAs.

Midnight Mocha® Stout: A coffee stout without any actual coffee in the recipe. Midnight Mocha® is brewed with a proprietary blend of ten grains and brown sugar for a deep, dark, and rich stout balanced by a hint of lactose.

Saint Patrick’s Brewing founder, Chris Phelps, shares his decision to partner with Standard Beverage: “Saint Patrick’s Brewing Company is excited to launch distribution in our first state outside of our home territory and look forward to a great partnership with Standard Beverage. When I started the brewery 10 years ago, I dreamed about building the company into a regional, then national brand. What better place to start than our neighboring state with a highly respected distributor.”

Kansas locals will recognize the brewery’s iconic two-toned cans and Celtic-style tap handles at their local shops, stores, restaurants, and bars.

About Saint Patrick’s Brewing Company

In 2012, Saint Patrick’s Brewing Company was born with the mission to reinvent what a lager beer could be while using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. After the first three years, Saint Patrick’s expanded both taproom and barrel system, which allowed ales to enter the beer portfolio. Seven years in, Saint Patrick’s Brewing Company decided to close the taproom and focus on distribution. They joined in a strategic alliance with Arthos US Inc, the US arm of the maker of the popular “Block Buster” and “Khajuraho” beer in India. The standard of using the highest quality ingredients to create the best beer possible is essential to our brands and consumers.

In celebrating Saint Patrick’s Brewing Company’s ninth anniversary and the alliance with Arthos US, we are excited to introduce our updated logo and packaging.

“Our new logo is based on the Celtic Tree of Life. The Celtic Tree of Life symbolizes the forces of nature that come together in perfect harmony to maintain balance in the universe. We took that concept and create the ‘Celtic Tree of Beer.’ Our Celtic Tree of Beer shows all of the elements that come together in perfect harmony to brew the best beer: water, sun, grain, hops, brewer’s yeast and bees for pollination.”

For More Information:

http://saintpatricksbrewing.com/