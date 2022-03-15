Denver Beer Co. Taps Fourth Taproom Location in Lowry’s Exchange at Boulevard One Development

DENVER, Colorado – Denver Beer Co. announced the pending development of a .473-acre land parcel located at 7070 E Lowry Blvd within the Exchange at Boulevard One development in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood. The location will include a brewery, taproom, an outdoor patio and garden, as well as an in-house restaurant concept. The locally owned craft brewery is slated to break ground in April 2022 and plans for a grand opening in late 2022.

Denver Beer Co.’s fourth taproom location at the Exchange at Boulevard One will include a 4,200-square-foot taproom and brewhouse, plus a 5,400-square-foot patio which will connect to an open space and park area within the development. Denver Beer Co. will install a 7bbl brewing system from DME and brew fresh, location-specific brews on-premises, as well as existing Denver Beer Co. recipes. The taproom will have the capacity to hold 125 guests in the interior space as well as an additional 360 guests on two outdoor patio areas.

The Lowry Denver Beer Co. location will feature counter-service food, from an in-house restaurant, with a menu featuring elevated humble foods, chicken wings, kid-friendly fare and vegetarian options. In addition, the new space will feature fire pits, patio heaters and misters, bike parking, and outdoor game spaces. Denver Beer Co.’s Lowry taproom will be built with a focus on sustainability and will include solar panels, EV charging stations and dedicated bike parking.

“This fourth taproom will be really special due to its location on the park within the Exchange at Boulevard One,” shared Patrick Crawford, co-founder of Denver Beer Co. “Folks will be able to grab a beer and bite to eat and sit on the patio overlooking the green space. You’ll be able to toss a frisbee around in between beers or let your kids run and play while you hang out on the patio. Ever since traveling to Germany, I’ve always dreamt of having a taproom adjacent to open space where you can sip beers in between yard games. I think this location will have a great dynamic in that regard.”

Denver Beer Co. has selected Gensler as the architect to design the space and i2 Construction to manage construction. Denver Beer Co. estimates the new brewery will create 30 jobs, including a brewer, bartending staff and food service staff.

Confluent Development and Kelmore Development serve as co-owners and co-developers for the Exchange at Boulevard One. The Exchange at Boulevard One project is the only commercial development at Boulevard One, the mixed-use community which will include retail, apartments, single-family homes and public spaces in Lowry’s newest neighborhood, serving 25,000 residents in 15,000 households.

“Denver Beer Co. is a local brewery beloved by Denver’s communities, and we are proud to welcome them to Lowry in their continued expansion across this market,” said Nick Kitaeff, senior development director of Confluent Development. “With the addition of Denver Beer Co. as one of the final pieces of this project, the Exchange at Boulevard One is primed to become the well-rounded, vibrant hub for the community to work, shop, eat & drink that we’ve always envisioned.”

The 175,000-square-foot Exchange at Boulevard One project is supported by the Denver Urban Renewal Authority and Lowry Redevelopment Authority (LRA).

About Denver Beer Co.

Independently owned and operated, Denver Beer Co. is founded on the core belief that beer is serious fun. Using locally sourced grain and the finest ingredients available, traditional methods and innovative spirit, our team creates craft beer that is approachable, fun, damn delicious and consistently wins awards to prove it. We believe in environmental stewardship and our corporate responsibility to operate sustainably which is why we produce our beer using 100% clean solar power. We believe in creating and supporting an accepting community where good beer can be enjoyed with friends and neighbors, loved ones and strangers.

For More Information:

https://denverbeerco.com/lowry