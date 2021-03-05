Denver Beer Co. and Pat Milbery Collaborate on ‘Love This City’ Pilsner

DENVER — Denver Beer Co. today announced the release of Love This City, an American Pilsner, to be offered as a new year-round beer in both cans and draft. Created in collaboration with Denver visual artist Pat Milbery, Love This City features Milbery’s iconic street art on the cans and represents a shared love for the vibrancy and positivity of the city of Denver.

Milbery’s “Love This City” mural art, which has become a symbol of the Mile High City, can be found in almost every neighborhood throughout the city. His iconic hearts represent the many layers of love and the City of Denver’s loving energy for those who call it home. As he watched Denver grow and change over the years, Milbery was inspired to capture the magic of the city, its positive vibes, and the energy it creates for asll its diverse inhabitants. Milbery’s “Love This City” hearts are a manifestation of the loving energy he has for Denver, and serve as a reminder to love and appreciate Denver as a unique and beautiful place.

“Like Milbery’s murals, which serve as a connection between our neighborhoods and communities, we hope this beer creates connections for people amongst their communities, friends, and families,” shared Denver Beer Co co-founder Patrick Crawford. “This beer truly represents a collaborative artistic experience between our brewers and Pat. It was brewed with the intention to fill your heart with love.”

“In the same way that you can’t predict where love will take you, you don’t know what road these murals, or your city, or this beer will take you either,” stated Pat Milbery. “It’s just fun to leave it out there as an open-ended reminder to love yourself, love your neighbor, love this city. My hope is that people will smile, have fun, and come together through commonality and common energy of love. That is my intention with my art and I believe this intent will hold true with this beer as well.”

Love This City is an American Pilsner characterized as crisp and refreshing with a light floral and fruity hop character. Love This City is available in grocery stores and liquor stores throughout Colorado and Wyoming, as well as on tap at select bars and restaurants in Colorado, and Denver Beer Co. taprooms. Denver Beer Co and Pat Milbery will celebrate Love This City’s release on 303 Day (March 3) with Milbery painting a new mural at Denver Beer Co’s Platte Street location.

Denver Beer Co was founded in 2011 and has three breweries including a taproom and beer garden on Platte Street in downtown Denver, a taproom and brewery in Olde Town Arvada, and a production brewery, Canworks, in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood which focuses primarily on the brewing, canning, and kegging of beer for distribution. Denver Beer Co. will open a fourth location on South Downing Street in Denver on March 17, 2021.

For more information on Love this City and Denver Beer Co.’s collaboration with Pat Milbery, visit www.denverbeerco.com.

About Denver Beer Co.

Independently owned and operated, Denver Beer Co. is founded on the core belief that beer is serious fun. Using locally sourced grain and the finest ingredients available, traditional methods and innovative spirit, our team creates craft beer that is approachable, fun, damn delicious and consistently wins awards to prove it. We believe in environmental stewardship and our corporate responsibility to operate sustainably which is why we produce our beer using 100% clean solar power. We believe in creating and supporting an accepting community where good beer can be enjoyed with friends and neighbors, loved ones and strangers.

About Pat Milbery

Pat Milbery is, above all, a creative collaborator. As well known for the large-scale murals he’s created alongside some of the most prominent graffiti/street artists in the world as he is for the playful photo shoots and video parts he’s participated in as a pro snowboarder.

In addition to curating and helping to run the we. art gathering in Sand City, CA and RKY MTN WALLS in Granby, CO, his vivid street art collaborations adorn the walls of dozens of boutiques, breweries, bars, and other businesses across the country. Pat has also helped curate and create major art installation projects for brands including The Denver Public Schools, the Downtown Denver Partnership, Visit Denver, The City of Denver, the RiNo Arts District, Pandora, the City of Paso Robles, Lyft, DEW Tour, Southwest Airlines, Stanley Tools, LIFEWTR, Mountain Dew, Cheba Hut, The Ford Motor Company, X Games, Budweiser, Zumiez, Loveland Ski Area, Blue Moon, Pepsi Center, Northern Colorado University Greeley, Declaration Brewery, Wahoo Fish Tacos, Academy 360 School, Denver University, and Pabst Blue Ribbon.

As a professional snowboarder, he has shared snowboard contest podiums with the likes of Shaun White and Travis Rice. He also founded the Snowboard Camp Tour to make freestyle riding more accessible to kids around the country. He’s also the owner/founder of the So-Gnar Creative Division, an art collective responsible for all of his mural projects, the Snowboard Camp Tour, the So-Gnar streetwear and apparel line and all of his community-based art projects.

