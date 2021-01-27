Denver Beer Co. Adds Andy Parker as Director of Brewing Innovation

DENVER – Denver Beer Co. today announced that Andy Parker will join the brewery’s leadership team as Director of Innovation beginning February 1, 2021. With more than 20 years experience in the craft beer industry, Parker will lead Denver Beer Co. and Cerveceria Colorado’s taproom brewing teams in recipe formulation, will manage the barrel aging program, and will act as the creative lead to produce unique, interesting and exciting beverages.

Parker joins Denver Beer Co. from Avery Brewing Company where he has spent the past 18 years. As one of the most senior members of Avery’s brewing team, Parker has been involved in the recipe development of nearly every beer the brewery has produced for the past fifteen years, from one-keg rarities to best sellers. In 2007, Parker launched their award-winning barrel aging program with a simple request to acquire 30 oak barrels for an experimental beer. Notably, he has earned four medals for Avery from the Festival of Wood and Barrel Aged Beer and three GABF medals including a gold in 2020 for Liliko’i Kepolo. Prior to joining Avery, Parker was on the brewing team for Kona Brewing Company in Hawaii.

“The Director of Innovation position is really a perfect fit for my brewing personality,” stated Parker. “I’m a beer geek. I love to innovate, try new trends and ingredients. I love that the culture at Denver Beer Co. is centered around a willingness to explore new styles, and to have fun in the process.”

“We have a rich tradition of producing an exciting mix of both fun and approachable beers, and complex award-winning barrel-aged beers,” stated Denver Beer Co. co-founder Charlie Berger. “With his strong history in barrel aging, willingness to explore new styles, and ability to create recipes for those delicious patio-drinking beers, Andy will be the perfect brewer to lead Denver Beer Co.’s innovation team.”

As the Director of Innovation, Parker will lead Denver Beer Co’s team of taproom brewers and will oversee the launch of the new Denver Beer Co. taproom and brewery on South Downing Street this spring. Parker will collaborate with Denver Beer Co.’s production brewing team at the Denver Beer Co. Canworks production and canning facility as well.

Denver Beer Co was founded in 2011 and has three breweries including a taproom and beer garden on Platte Street in downtown Denver, a taproom and brewery in Olde Town Arvada, and a production brewery, Canworks, in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood which focuses primarily on the brewing, canning, and bottling of beer for distribution. Denver Beer Co. will open a fourth location on South Downing Street in Denver in March, 2021.

For more information, visit www.denverbeerco.com.

About Denver Beer Co.

Independently owned and operated, Denver Beer Co. is founded on the core belief that beer is serious fun. Using locally sourced grain and the finest ingredients available, traditional methods and innovative spirit, our team creates craft beer that is approachable, fun, damn delicious and consistently wins awards to prove it. We believe in environmental stewardship and our corporate responsibility to operate sustainably which is why we produce our beer using 100% clean solar power. We believe in creating and supporting an accepting community where good beer can be enjoyed with friends and neighbors, loved ones and strangers.