Deep Ellum Launches Ellum Ranch Patio Water in Texas

DALLAS, Texas – Escape the hustle & break from the grind with Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s new Ellum Ranch Patio Water. Inspired by the original West Texas cocktail, Ellum Ranch is a refreshingly tart hard seltzer made with 3% real lime juice, salt, and natural electrolytes. Available now in 6-packs on shelves across Texas.

Why Patio Water?

“Dallas isn’t exactly known for its Ranch life (or outdoors in general), so when we sat out to create a Ranch Water, we knew we couldn’t possibly pretend to be something we’re not. So, we put the Deep Ellum spin on it,” said Maksim Barkhatov, Owner of DACHA Studio and Creative Partner of Deep Ellum Brewing.

While we may be addicted to our big city grind, we still dream of the day when we get to dust off our boots and head out under the big Texas sky. But for now, let’s grab a 6-pack and head to our favorite poorly shaded patio to escape the Texas heat and enjoy a refreshing Patio Water. Tell your friends to pull up a chair, we’ll be here awhile. 4.5% ABV, 100 Calories, Gluten-Free. Brewed & Canned in Texas.

About Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company opened a brewery in Dallas for one reason – to make damn good beer. Ten years later, they are still pushing boundaries with a unique lineup of smooth and assertive beers including Dallas Blonde and Deep Ellum IPA. Rough edges, deep roots. Deep Ellum Brewing’s commitment to quality, community, and creativity drives them to make craft beer better and bolder for adventurous drinkers across Texas and beyond.

For More Information:

https://deepellumbrewing.com