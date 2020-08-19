Deep Ellum Brewing Company Releases Lateral Haze IPA

DALLAS — Deep Ellum Brewing Company announces the release of Lateral Haze, a tropical hazy IPA brewed in honor of the greatest game on earth – football. No matter what the 2020 football season brings, Texans can still drink like diehard football fans with Lateral Haze. The 7.5% ABV football-seasonal is now available at select Texas retailers in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.

“With Lateral Haze, we set out to make the perfect companion for football season. A triple-option of sorts, Lateral Haze is triple dry-hopped with three different hops (Amarillo, Simcoe and Idaho-7) that come together to provide a beautifully tropical drinking experience,” said Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s Head Brewer, Brian Morris.

About Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless, and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond.