Deep Ellum Brewing Co. Video Series Recaps 2020, Looks Forward to 2021

DALLAS — 2020 was a dumpster fire, but at least there was beer. At Deep Ellum Brewing Company, we made new beers last year like Manic Confidence, Lateral Haze and DTX Golden Ale; as well as brewing favorites like Dallas Blonde and Deep Ellum IPA.

Innovation Brewer Brian Morris documented new releases in a series of short, “educational” videos on our YouTube channel. Spend some time drinking with Brian and reliving 2020’s Texas-brewed beers here. Our video series is not just a trip down memory lane though – see upcoming beers like Cadillac Bandito.

Inspired by our year-round Mexican-style lager, Neato Bandito, Cadillac Bandito is a crisp and clean Mexican-style lager with lime and salt. Get ready for some serious action as we witness Cadillac Bandito’s trademark smashing sweetness rounded out with salty punch-kicks, and a finishing bodyslam of tartness.

The 6% ABV refresher will be our first seasonal beer release of 2021. No matter what the new year holds, drink in style with Cadillac Bandito. Look for other new Deep Ellum offerings like the upcoming Blind Lemon Variety Pack, hitting shelves starting in February. Follow us on social media for updates, and please direct questions and sample requests to Maegan Eason at mae@deepellumbrewing.com.

Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless, and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond.