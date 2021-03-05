Decoy Wines Introduces Premium Varietal Wine Seltzers

SONOMA, Calif. — Today, Decoy Wines, part of The Duckhorn Portfolio, is debuting Decoy Premium Seltzers. Building on Decoy’s reputation as one of the most recognizable names in luxury wine, Decoy Premium Seltzers are the first premium varietal wine-based seltzers on the market. Available in four refreshing flavors, the inaugural release is shipping nationally now.

Decoy Premium Seltzers are made from acclaimed wines produced by Decoy winemaker Dana Epperson and come in four unique flavors: Chardonnay with Lemon & Ginger, Sauvignon Blanc with Vibrant Lime, Chardonnay with Clementine Orange, and Rosé with Black Cherry. Adding to their appeal, these sophisticated wine seltzers contain 80 calories and 2-3 grams of carbohydrates per serving, are 5.5% alcohol by volume, are gluten-free, and have zero added sugar.

The genesis of Decoy Premium Seltzers occurred several summers ago, when Duckhorn Portfolio CEO Alex Ryan discovered his new favorite summertime drink, The Ducky. Alex created The Ducky for friends and family using Decoy Sauvignon Blanc, sparkling water, ice, and a twist of lime. It was such a hit that he and Epperson soon got to work creating a wine seltzer version of The Ducky. In addition to perfecting the Sauvignon Blanc and lime, Ryan and Epperson fell in love with three additional flavor combinations for the debut of Decoy Premium Seltzers.

“From our earliest days of bringing luxury Napa Valley Merlot to national prominence to our premium wine seltzers, we strive to elevate everything we touch,” says Ryan, who first began working at The Duckhorn Portfolio in 1988. “Bringing The Ducky to life as a premium wine seltzer was an exciting challenge. It was also a great opportunity to leverage our decades of luxury winemaking experience and provide wine lovers with something genuinely unique and appealing in this popular category.”

The Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Rosé wines in the premium seltzers come from prime vineyard sources throughout California. Epperson, who has overseen Decoy’s winemaking for seven vintages says, “Creating these elevated seltzers has been such an enjoyable experience. We spent months evaluating the most appealing flavor combinations, with the goal of creating seltzers that combine classic varietal character with delicious fruit flavors. We knew that if we were going to introduce high-end wine seltzers worthy of the Decoy name, they would have to be something special. After months of experimentation and numerous rounds of tastings to precisely match our favorite varietal wines with the perfect fruit flavors, I love what we have created. I think our devoted Decoy customers will too.”

Decoy Premium Seltzers are sold as 4-packs in 8.4-oz slim cans ($14.99 per 4-pack) and will be available in restaurants and retailers nationwide and at duckhornwineshop.com. A list of retailers will also be available via the store finder at decoyseltzer.com. Decoy Premium Seltzers are best served over ice in a stemless wine glass (with optional fruit garnish), or well chilled directly from the can.

Decoy Premium Seltzer hi-res images are here, and media samples are available upon request. More information can be found at decoyseltzer.com or on Instagram @decoyseltzer.

ABOUT DECOY WINES

Established in 1985, Decoy is recognized for producing attractively priced wines from exceptional vineyard sources, including Decoy’s own Ridgeline and Brownell estate vineyards in the Alexander Valley. Decoy’s winemaking program is guided by acclaimed Winemaker Dana Epperson, who is an expert at working with multiple grape varieties across multiple regions. The Decoy lineup includes a Red Blend, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, as well as a Rosé and Brut Cuvée. In 2020, Decoy unveiled Decoy Limited, an elevated tier of limited-production wines made from select lots sourced from California’s most prestigious wine regions.

For More Information:

https://www.decoyseltzer.com