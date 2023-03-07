Dead Guy Legend Grows with the Addition of Coffin Club Variety Pack

NEWPORT, Ore.— Rogue Ales & Spirits, one of the original craft breweries, is proud to introduce the Dead Guy Coffin Club.

This brand new variety pack builds on the legacy of our most popular beer of over 30 years, Dead Guy Ale, and offers fans the chance to try the newly released Dead Guy IPA and two beers that are exclusive to the Coffin Club 12pk; Dead Guy Pilsner and Dead Guy Pale Ale. Dig up a Coffin Club to be the first to try these new additions to the Dead Guy Legacy.

“We expanded the Dead Guy legend for those who connect with the spirit and image that Dead Guy represents, but aren’t always looking to enjoy our riff on a Maibock,” says Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing and Creative. “We wanted to make a product worthy of the Dead Guy name for everyone to enjoy – a Dead Guy for every moment. Our variety pack offers a taste of it all. The OG ale for our longtime fans, an IPA for the hopheads, a light crisp pilsner for day-to-night sipping, and a well-balanced pale ale to round it out. There’s something for everyone and every mood.”

“We put a little twist on the old saying and like to say that variety is the spice of death. That’s why we packed four distinct and unique styles of Dead Guy into this macabre box of brews,” adds Moore. “Dead Guy Ale, Dead Guy IPA, Dead Guy Pilsner, and Dead Guy Pale Ale were buried in this box and are sure to bring life to your next party. You don’t have to be a Dead Guy to join the Coffin Club. Live now – rest later.”

Get acquainted with the Dead Guy Legend.

PRODUCT FACTS: Dead Guy Coffin Club

Style: Variety Pack

Packaging: 12-pack 12 oz cans (3 cans each style)

Availability: March 2023, Core

PRODUCT FACTS: Dead Guy Ale

Style: Maibock-Style Ale

ABV: 6.8%

IBU: 40

Tasting Notes: In the style of a German Maibock, using our proprietary Pacman yeast, Dead Guy is deep honey in color with a malty aroma and a rich, hearty flavor.

Packaging: 6-pack 12 oz can, 6-pack 12 oz bottle, 19.2 oz can, draft

Availability: Year-round

PRODUCT FACTS: Dead Guy IPA

Style: West Coast IPA

ABV: 7%

IBU: 69

Tasting Notes: Dead Guy IPA weaves Citra, Mosaic and Belma hops into a subtle malt body to create a bold, complex IPA worthy of the Dead.

Packaging: 6-pack 12 oz can, draft

Availability: Year-round

PRODUCT FACTS: Dead Guy Pilsner

Style: Pilsner

ABV: 5%

IBU: 34

Tasting Notes: Dead Guy Pilsner reveals the lighter side of the Dead with its pale golden color, subtle hop bitterness and crisp refreshing finish.

Packaging:12 oz can, draft (Rogue Public Houses Only for now)

Availability: Coffin Club Exclusive

PRODUCT FACTS: Dead Guy Pale Ale

Style: Pale Ale

ABV: 5.5%

IBU: 35

Tasting Notes: Dead Guy Pale Ale features El Dorado and Sabro hops to create a burst of tangerine and peach notes in a beer fit to raise the Dead.

Packaging: 12 oz can, draft (Rogue Public Houses Only for now)

Availability: Coffin Club Exclusive

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.

For More Information:

https://www.rogue.com/