DC Brau Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Special Series of First Flagship Beer 

Washington, DC’s Oldest Packaging Brewery Celebrates a Decade with Special Series of First Flagship Beer

Washington, DC — It’s been a decade since the District’s beer community lined up around the block to get into Meridian Pint in Columbia Heights on Tax Day to grab a pint from the inaugural keg of DC Brau’s pale ale. Ten years and almost 40,000 barrels of The Public later, DC’s first craft packaging brewery is celebrating the momentous milestone with a year-long tribute to its first beer.

“Jeff and I could only dream of what DC Brau and the DC beer community would be at the 10 year mark. The reality far exceeds even our wildest expectations,” says DC Brau CEO & Co-Founder Brandon Skall. “While we wish we could celebrate in true DC Brau-style with an epic concert at the brewery, we have some other fun ways planned to commemorate our anniversary throughout 2021 we hope you’ll enjoy.”

To start, the brewery is paying tribute to its inaugural beer with a special series of The Public. Each month, the brew team will experiment with the original recipe, substituting the singular hop variety from month to month throughout the year. Special recipe packs will be identified with special red pack tops that boast a QR code that leads customers to a landing page on the brewery’s website featuring more information about that month’s featured hop, tasting notes, and more.

“You always remember your first, right? The Public will always hold a special place in my heart,” says Jeff Hancock, Brewmaster & Co-Founder of DC Brau. “Sometimes you have to change things up to truly appreciate where you started. We’ve been brewing our pale ale exclusively with Centennial hops for 10 years, and thought it would be fun to play with the dry-hop aroma profile in the recipe given consumer trends towards more aroma-forward pale ales and IPAs over the last decade.”

The first brew of the special Public 10 Year series features Amarillo hops. Check the stamp on the bottom of Public cans, or visit dcbrau.com/public-10-year, each month to find the current hop variant in the brew.

“The DC community has been such a huge part of what makes DC Brau so special,” says Mari Rodela, Chief Community & Culture Officer at DC Brau. “We want to include all of our friends and fans in our ongoing celebration of 10 wonderful years.” The brewery is asking the public to send in their favorite DC Brau moments through photos and videos from years past to decade@dcbrau.com or tag @dcbrau with hashtag #dcbrau10year on social media.

Brandon, Jeff, Mari, and the entire DC Brau family will raise a can of The Public to the DC beer community near and far on April 15th this year. “We couldn’t have done it without you!”

About DC Brau

When co-founders Brandon Skall and Jeff Hancock opened the doors to their brewery in Northeast DC in 2011, DC Brau Brewing Company became the first packaging brewery inside the District of Columbia since 1956. In addition to DC Brau’s award-winning craft beers, including The Public (Pale Ale), The Corruption (IPA), Joint Resolution (Hazy IPA), Brau Pils (German-style Pilsner), and On the Wings of Armageddon (Double IPA), the brewery produces a line of craft hard seltzers under the Full Transparency banner. For more information on DC Brau, visit www.dcbrau.com, and follow on social media @dcbrau.

