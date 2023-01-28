Days Brewing Partners with Among Equals Agency for 0.0% Beer Outdoor Activations

0.0% beer brand, Days Brewing, has launched a campaign that deals with the real, tangible reasons to cut back on alcohol this January. ‘Beer for anyone’ sees the brand dive into relatable reasons to skip the alcohol, but not the beer.

This campaign comes off the back of the brands launch into major UK grocers Tesco & Ocado and with 1 in 7 adults avoiding alcohol this month Days have enjoyed a 200% uplift on their website sales so far in 2023 vs the same period in 2022. A recent report by IWSR highlighted the enormous growth in the 0.0% drink space stating that “Whilst the total low/no market in the UK has grown at a compound annual rate of 9% since 2018, no-alcohol volumes jumped by 21%, well ahead of the 1% increase of the low-alcohol category.’*

Determined to provoke conversation about the benefits of alcohol free beer, this January Days are reminding consumers that you can still drink great tasting beer, with none of the side effects. Days is launching an OOH activation across the UK taking over billboards, buses and more with hyper reactive & relevant creative. From TFL underground stations to digital screens in Scotland – the brand expects to reach over 26m people and provoke a new conversation about alcohol free beer.

The brand is building on its track record of promoting alcohol free beer in a light hearted way that resonates with their younger consumer base. Over the last 12 months they’ve become the most popular beer brand on TikTok** and in February last year they promoted the Sexual benefits of alcohol free beer through an OOH campaign across Shoreditch.

Mike Gammell, Co-Founder of Days, “It’s an awesome time for alcohol-free beer and we’re excited to launch our biggest ATL investment to support the high growth we’re expecting in 2023. There’s tons of attention in the category in January and as a brand we want to make as much noise as possible celebrating the benefits of beer without the side effects on Taxis, Buses, Tube Stops and Digiscreens in major cities from London to Edinburgh”.

Working with Among Equals on the creative strategy & execution for the campaign, Emily Jeffrey-Barrett, Co-Founder says, “This was a huge moment for Days and we were so excited to be part of it. We built the campaign around one insight: there are loads of reasons not to drink alcohol, but there’s no reason not to drink beer. Using humour, empathy and culture, we created 31 executions (one for each day of Dry Jan) that tap into relatable reasons to cut back on the booze – and position Days as the ultimate solution when you reeeally fancy a beer but not the hangxiety, lethargy or stress that comes with an alcoholic pint.”

Days 0.0% Pale Ale and Lager can be purchased from Tesco, Ocado & Wagamama across the UK.

*IWSR: No/Low Strategic Study December 2022, United Kingdom

**likes on TikTok 17.01.23

For More Information:

https://daysbrewing.com/collections/days-zero-percent-alcohol-beers