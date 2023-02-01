Da Hawaii Life Lager Returns from Maui Brewing

Kihei, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company launches the first limited release beer of the 2023 year with one of their best-selling limited release brews, Da Hawaii Life Lager. The pale gold dry hopped American light Lager is brewed with Citra Cryo hops offering a clean citrus flavor with light malt character and aromas of citrus and hops. Sessionable with its low ABV of 4.6% and 15 IBUs, this is a perfect thirst-quenching beach beverage or backyard barbecue beer.

Head Brewer James Newman adds, “Da Hawaii Life is a hop-forward lager with characteristics common in an IPA, but ultimately crisper, cleaner, and more crushable.”

Da Hawaii Life is currently available on draft and in 6-pack cans for to-go purchases atMaui Brewing Company restaurants on Maui and Oahu, and in limited amounts in markets where independently-owned Maui BrewingCompany craft beer can be found. One sip and you’re livin’ the best life… Da Hawaii Life!

The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 26 states, 1 district, and 2 international countries with more areas to follow.