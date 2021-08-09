D.C.’s First 100% Self-Pour Taphouse Opens

Washington, D.C. – “99 bottles of beer on the wall” may be an age old saying, but for 25-year-old Jason Cherry, it is the inspiration for 99 self-pour taps in Tap99, a new self-pour taphouse and restaurant located directly across the street from the Nationals Park main gates.

Tap99 opened on August 8th, Tap99 is the first fully self-pour taphouse in Washington D.C. The 2,800 square foot concept will include 99 self-pour taps offering beer, wine, ciders, and pre-mixed cocktails, with options being constantly rotated with new, seasonal selections from local craft breweries and distributors. The location will have 98 seats and will have an outdoor patio with seating as well. Tap99’s kitchen will focus on artisan pizzas made in a handcrafted Marra Forni brick oven, in addition to other small and shareable plates that include maple buffalo shrimp and tuna poke nachos.

“I’m thrilled to bring DC’s first fully self-pour taphouse to the vibrant Navy Yard neighborhood,” said Tap99 owner Jason. “Not only will our self-pour experience translate into shorter wait times, it will allow customers to sample small amounts of a variety of our 99 beverages on tap. We look forward to welcoming Navy Yard residents, visitors and Nats fans alike to experience this unique concept.”

Self-pour taphouses are a new concept, offering a unique and different customer experience than a traditional bar setting. Upon entering, customers are given an RFID card that is connected to their form of payment. Patrons use the RFID card to activate the electronic self-pour taps of their choosing. Customers are charged by the ounce, meaning they can pour as little or as much of their beverage of choice. Self-pour technology creates a fun, interactive experience for consumers, and in addition, wait times and touch points with staff are reduced.

Tap99 is an innovative drinking and dining experience that allows patrons the freedom to self-pour the drink and amount of their choice from 99 self-pour taps. Located directly across the street from the Nationals Park main gates at 1250 Half Street SE, Tap99 is Washington, D.C.'s first fully self-pour taphouse.

