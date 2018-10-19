Cycle Brewing Signs Contract Brewing Agreement with Brew Hub

LAKELAND, Fla. — Brew Hub has signed a partnership agreement with Cycle Brewing Company. The partnership will allow the St. Petersburg, Florida-based craft brewer to immediately increase production and expand distribution throughout Florida, while also introducing its first line of packaged cans.

The first two Cycle Brewery brands to be packaged in cans will be Crank IPA (7 percent ABV) and Cream & Sugar, Please American Porter (4.9 percent ABV). The beers will be available in 12-ounce cans (six-packs). Brew Hub will also brew Fixie IPA (4.7 percent ABV), Sharrow Double IPA (8.2 percent ABV) and Peloton Pilsner (5.2 percent ABV). All five beers be available on draft from Brew Hub beginning mid-November.

“Cycle Brewing is one of the most sought-after and innovative craft brewers in Florida,” said Tim Schoen, founder and CEO of Brew Hub. “This unique collaborative partnership allows Brew Hub to manage marketing and distribution of Cycle’s brands throughout Florida and potentially other markets outside the state. Brew Hub’s model was designed to help brands like Cycle get to the next level, and we can’t wait to grow together.”

Founded in 2012, Cycle Brewing has received numerous awards including being named one of the 10 best breweries in the world by RateBeer in 2018. Demand for the brewery’s limited-edition barrel-aged beers often results in customers camping out in front of the brewery the night before they are released.

“What Brew Hub has accomplished for other craft brewers is impressive, and their quality is second to none,” said Doug Dozark, founder and brew master of Cycle Brewing. “I’m excited for our beers to be packaged in cans for the first time and to get more beer to our fans across Florida. Most importantly, the partnership allows us to continue to focus on our passion of brewing and serving unique barrel-aged and small-batch beers in our St. Petersburg tasting room.”

The beers will continue to be distributed in the Tampa Bay area by J.J. Taylor Distributing and this new partnership will broaden the availability at local bars, restaurants and retail locations. Distribution in the Orlando and Miami markets is scheduled for early 2019 and throughout Florida by mid-2019.

About Brew Hub

Brew Hub was founded in 2012 in St. Louis, Missouri, by a team of beer-industry executives and craft-brewing experts led by Tim Schoen. The company’s 100,000-barrel Lakeland, Florida, brewery provides full brewing, packaging, distribution and selling services for craft brands that are constrained by capacity, geography or capital. The company’s St. Louis Taproom features a 4-barrel pilot brewing system, a distilling operation and a barrel-aging program in addition to a full-service restaurant. To learn more, visit www.brewhub.com or www.tapbrewhub.com.