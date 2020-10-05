Crystal Coast Brewing Adds Distribution to Virginia and Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Crystal Coast Brewing Company of Morehead City, NC and Ferment Nation of Fairfax, VA announced a partnership that will bring Crystal Coast’s award-winning craft beer to the District of Columbia and many regions in Northern Virginia, including Arlington, Fairfax, and Alexandria.

The partnership will allow Ferment Nation to distribute a wide variety of Crystal Coast styles in kegs and cans to 24 Virginia counties for the first time starting in October. This will include seasonals such as Crystal Coast’s extremely popular Salty Wind fruited gose series, numerous upcoming one-offs, and flagships, including the brewery’s most sought after selections, the Crystal Coast IPA and Atlantic Beach Blonde Lager.

Crystal Coast Brewing is a family-owned microbrewery located in Morehead City, NC with a taproom in Atlantic Beach, NC. Opening in 2017, the brewery produces a variety of styles, including many IPAs, lagers, and sours. Crystal Coast strives to create superior craft beer using high quality ingredients, many of which are locally sourced. The brewery won 7 medals at last year’s Carolinas Championship of Beer and has received 4 medals in the North Carolina Brewer’s Cup since opening, including 2 golds.

Crystal Coast currently distributes their beer across the state of North Carolina including in Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, and the Outer Banks. This will be the first time that Crystal Coast beer will be available outside of North Carolina.

“We are extremely excited for this opportunity to bring Crystal Coast beer to NOVA and DC,” said Matt Poppe, Director of Legal and Compliance for Crystal Coast Brewing. “Everyone here is eager to work with the team at Ferment Nation in bringing some great craft brews to even more people. It’s a big step for us and we’ve got some incredible beers heading that way.”

Founded in 2015, Ferment Nation is a Northern Virginia based craft beer and cider distributor. They currently have 20 breweries in their portfolio and bring a team with decades of experience in the industry. They are one of the largest exclusively craft distributors in the area, and are dedicated to developing a connected, active and thriving local beer industry.