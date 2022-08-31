Cruz Blanca Enters Texas

CHICAGO, Illinois – Cruz Blanca Brewery continues to expand its distribution this year. After launching into the Wisconsin market in May, Cruz Blanca is thrilled to open distribution in Texas beginning Thursday, September 1st through Flood Distribution. Cruz is the first craft brewery in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to brewing craft cervezas. Texas is the third state for Cruz Blanca’s distribution.

The expansion into the Texas market was a natural next step for Cruz Blanca Brewery. “Launching Cruz Blanca cerveza into the Texas market feels like a coming home,” said Josh Allard, Director of Sales for Cruz Blanca who resides in Austin.

Cruz Blanca’s mission is to shake up the Mexican beer segment with a modern approach to brewing cervezas that capture Mexico’s obsession with refreshment and flavor. Its line of classic lagers and tropical ales include Mexico Calling Lager Especial, Vamos Vienna Lager, Palm Shade Hazy Tropical IPA, and La Floridita Sparkling Rosé Ale with hibiscus and passionfruit.

Josh Allard isn’t the only Texas-native at Cruz Blanca. Head Brewer Jacob Sembrano was born and raised in Texas and began his career cooking in Texas kitchens. The transition from cooking to brewing was natural for Jacob. After moving to Chicago to work in the booming culinary scene, he traded in his chef whites for brewing boots at Goose Island. In 2016, Jacob co-founded Cruz Blanca with CEO, Manny Valdes, in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. The original Cruz Blanca Brewpub and Taqueria opened its doors on Cinco de Mayo, offering Oaxacan-style tacos inspired by the famous smoke alley taco corridor in Oaxaca, wood-firedtlayudas (giant tostadas), and beer-friendly antojitos. “Our team has deep roots in Mexican culture and food,” says Valdes. Our award-winning head brewer and executive chef, Andres Padilla, have 40+ years of brewing and culinary experience that spans Chicago, Austin, El Paso, and Mexico City. “With the second largest Mexican population in the US, Texas is a natural extension for a cerveza brand with a deep passion for Mexican and TexMex flavors.”

“Mainstream Mexican imports continue to outperform the U.S. beer category and Cruz Blanca delivers the first craft cerveza brand to capitalize on this consumer trend to propel the Mexican cerveza segment forward,” said Allard, ”In 2021, Mexico Calling Lager grew 60%. In 2022, Cruz Blanca is projected to roughly double in volume in Illinois. We are proud to build on this alongside some of the most iconic breweries in Texas.”

About Cruz Blanca Brewery

Cruz Blanca Brewery is a Mexico City-inspired brewery, reimagined in Chicago in 2016. As expressed by our crossroads logo, Cruz marks the intersection of Mexican spirit and American craft innovation. The portfolio showcases uniquely refreshing cervezas that extend beyond traditional Mexican beers – with a range of classic Mexican lagers, sunny IPA’s, barrel-aged and wild ales.

