Crux Fermentation Project Expands Non-Alcoholic Line-Up With the Release of NØ MØ HAZY IPA

BEND, Oregon – To keep up with demand from the fastest-growing segment in craft beer, Crux Fermentation Project has released its newest non-alcoholic beer: NØ MØ HAZY IPA. Crafted with traditional brewing ingredients so drinkers will find a similar flavor and mouthfeel, NØ MØ HAZY IPA features Pacific Northwest-grown BRU-1 and Sabro hops for big tropical flavors with hints of pineapple and coconut. The Hazy IPA follows the release of Crux’s first non-alcoholic beer just last year, NØ MØ IPA. Both “near” beers clock in at just 30 calories and under 0.5% ABV.

“NØ MØ is growing quickly as a brand for us as we work to provide alternative options to both our regional fans and taproom guests,” said Larry Sidor, Founder and Master Brewer at Crux Fermentation Project. “We have been experimenting with and perfecting our non-alcoholic recipe for years, and NØ MØ has only gotten better as we’ve continued to dial it in. Adding this new Hazy IPA to the NØ MØ family gives non-alcoholic drinkers a new flavor profile to explore.”

Sidor has spent more than 40 years in the Pacific Northwest beer industry innovating and developing a huge variety of legendary recipes. His long history of experimenting with non-alcoholic beer starting in the 1980’s, coupled with Head Brewer Cam O’Connor’s decades of high-end craft beer experience, has propelled Crux into a leadership position in the non-alcoholic craft beer scene. The brewing team prides itself on using traditional craft brewing ingredients and techniques for its non-alcoholic line, resulting in a “near beer” that is still fermented and features juicy IPA flavors, without the ABV.

NØ MØ HAZY IPA and NØ MØ IPA are both distributed by Columbia Distributing and are currently available in 12-ounce six-pack cans throughout Crux’s distribution footprint in Oregon and Washington. Residents of Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona and Nevada can purchase NØ MØ online and have it shipped directly to their doorstep from the brewery.

About Crux Fermentation Project

Crux Fermentation Project is a brewer-owned and operated community of craft beer lovers, committed to delivering beer, wine, and cider of uncompromising quality. And best of all, after nearly ten years we’re still just getting started. We invite you to join us in our wild pursuit of perfection wherever our creations are found. Or, come visit our Tasting Room located in the heart of Bend, Oregon – where amazing views of the Cascade Mountains and family-friendly vibes are paired with pretzels, sandwiches, street tacos, and 25 of the best beers in town.

For More Information:

https://www.cruxfermentation.com/beer/